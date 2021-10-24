Two people recovered from car following crash on M90 in Kinross

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people were recovered from a car on Saturday night after it crashed into a ditch on the M90 in Kinross.

The male driver and female passenger were pulled from the vehicle by emergency services shortly after the crash.

Police were called to the scene following reports that a car had careened off the motorway and into a ditch at approximately 7.30pm.

One lane of traffic was temporarily closed while the people were recovered.

No life threatening injuries were sustained.

Police statement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car that had crashed down an embankment on the M90 northbound, just south of Kinross services, around 7.30pm on Saturday, 23 October.

“Emergency services attended and one lane was temporarily closed to allow safe access to the scene.

“The male driver and female passenger were removed from the car and there aren’t believed to have been any life threatening injuries.”