Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Brian Cox reveals ‘rags to riches’ story from Dundee to Hollywood in new memoir

By Alasdair Clark
October 25 2021, 1.06pm Updated: October 25 2021, 2.40pm
Brian Cox is releasing his new memoir -Putting the Rabbit in the Hat
Brian Cox is releasing his new memoir -Putting the Rabbit in the Hat

Renowned actor Brian Cox is to tell of his “rags to riches” story in a new memoir reflecting on his journey to Hollywood after growing up in Dundee.

Brought up by his three sisters after his losing his dad aged just eight, Cox, now 75, has become a household name.

Currently starring as media magnate Logan Roy on the critically acclaimed series Succession, Cox will see his new book, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, released on Thursday (October 28).

Publisher Quercus says the “long-awaited memoir” by the actor will tell his “extraordinary life story” and how he got his big break from humble beginnings in Dundee.

Old pictures of Brian Cox
Brian Cox lost his dad aged eight.

Promising a “rags to riches life story like no other”, Quercus says the book is a seminal autobiography that captures the actor’s distinctive voice.

In publicity material, it says: “Growing up in Dundee, Scotland, Cox lost his father when he was just eight years old and was brought up by his three elder sisters in the aftermath of his mother’s nervous breakdowns and ultimate hospitalisation.

Brian Cox grew up in Dundee after he was born in 1946.

“After joining the Dundee Repertory Theatre at the age of 15, you could say the rest is history – but that is to overlook the enormous graft that has gone into the making of the legend we know today.”

Speaking to The Scotsman, Cox says that writing the book had been cathartic.

He told the newspaper: “I think if you’re going to do something like that you really have to tell the truth. Shoot the devil. It was cathartic, necessary.

The actor went on to enjoy huge success after starting out at Dundee Rep aged 15.

“It was important for me because I’ve reached a certain age and I wanted to look at certain things in the light of one’s experience and be as truthful as I could be.”

The actor said his upbringing in Dundee was written through him “like words through a stick of rock”.

I still have issues with poverty. It will always hang over me like a damoclean sword and that doesn’t go away.”

Brian Cox

And despite his worldwide success and an estimated net worth of more than £10 million, Cox says his experiences of poverty growing still affect him.

He added: “I still have issues with poverty. It will always hang over me like a damoclean sword and that doesn’t go away.

“I’m a workaholic, and the reason I’m a workaholic is because I think I can’t afford not to work.”

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – My Autobiography by Brian Cox is available from October 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier