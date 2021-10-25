Brian Cox reveals ‘rags to riches’ story from Dundee to Hollywood in new memoir

Renowned actor Brian Cox is to tell of his “rags to riches” story in a new memoir reflecting on his journey to Hollywood after growing up in Dundee.

Brought up by his three sisters after his losing his dad aged just eight, Cox, now 75, has become a household name.

Currently starring as media magnate Logan Roy on the critically acclaimed series Succession, Cox will see his new book, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, released on Thursday (October 28).

Publisher Quercus says the “long-awaited memoir” by the actor will tell his “extraordinary life story” and how he got his big break from humble beginnings in Dundee.

Promising a “rags to riches life story like no other”, Quercus says the book is a seminal autobiography that captures the actor’s distinctive voice.

In publicity material, it says: “Growing up in Dundee, Scotland, Cox lost his father when he was just eight years old and was brought up by his three elder sisters in the aftermath of his mother’s nervous breakdowns and ultimate hospitalisation.

“After joining the Dundee Repertory Theatre at the age of 15, you could say the rest is history – but that is to overlook the enormous graft that has gone into the making of the legend we know today.”

Speaking to The Scotsman, Cox says that writing the book had been cathartic.

He told the newspaper: “I think if you’re going to do something like that you really have to tell the truth. Shoot the devil. It was cathartic, necessary.

“It was important for me because I’ve reached a certain age and I wanted to look at certain things in the light of one’s experience and be as truthful as I could be.”

The actor said his upbringing in Dundee was written through him “like words through a stick of rock”.

I still have issues with poverty. It will always hang over me like a damoclean sword and that doesn’t go away.” Brian Cox

And despite his worldwide success and an estimated net worth of more than £10 million, Cox says his experiences of poverty growing still affect him.

He added: “I still have issues with poverty. It will always hang over me like a damoclean sword and that doesn’t go away.

“I’m a workaholic, and the reason I’m a workaholic is because I think I can’t afford not to work.”

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – My Autobiography by Brian Cox is available from October 28.