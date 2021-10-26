Residents near Tannadice and Dens to be offered free parking permits

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents near Dundee’s two major football stadiums will be offered free permits so they can park on matchdays.

Currently, traffic cones are put out to stop fans’ cars clogging up surrounding streets.

But councillors have now voted to introduce a new scheme granting exemptions for residents living within designated streets.

The exemption would cover residents on Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street – about 1,400 properties in total.

Under the scheme, only residents, emergency services, utility companies, GPs, funeral cars, supporters’ coaches and blue badge holders will be allowed to park.

No start date has been given but it is likely the system will be in place in time for the beginning of the 2022/23 season next July.

It is hoped the initiative will make it easier for residents to park near their homes while matches are taking place, usually on Saturday afternoons.

Locals near Dundee United‘s home, Tannadice Park, and Dundee‘s Dens Park have long complained about congestion before, during and after games.

It is estimated the scheme will cost about £25,000 to set up in the first year and then £9,600 annually thereafter.

Permits will be offered for free initially

But savings will be made from no longer paying a contractor to put out ‘no waiting’ cones.

Although the scheme will be free for resident initially, the council has said a “modest charge” may be introduced “if costs increase”.

An “informal” public consultation was held on the plan three years ago by the council to allow residents to have their say.

The local authority says the results of this shows there is “general support” for the idea.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee, has praised both football clubs for being “very supportive” of the plans.

The council says it will continue to work with the clubs to promote active travel to the grounds.

Meanwhile, detailed plans to introduce parking permits for residents in the West End, Coldside, and Maryfield will be brought before the committee by March 6 2022.

It was first mooted some years ago but is yet to be adopted.