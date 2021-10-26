Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Residents near Tannadice and Dens to be offered free parking permits

By Jake Keith
October 26 2021, 1.48pm
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Sandeman Street on a busy matchday

Residents near Dundee’s two major football stadiums will be offered free permits so they can park on matchdays.

Currently, traffic cones are put out to stop fans’ cars clogging up surrounding streets.

But councillors have now voted to introduce a new scheme granting exemptions for residents living within designated streets.

The exemption would cover residents on Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street – about 1,400 properties in total.

Under the scheme, only residents, emergency services, utility companies, GPs, funeral cars, supporters’ coaches and blue badge holders will be allowed to park.

Fans walking to Tannadice Park in Dundee
It is hoped the permit scheme will reduce congestion on matchdays

No start date has been given but it is likely the system will be in place in time for the beginning of the 2022/23 season next July.

It is hoped the initiative will make it easier for residents to park near their homes while matches are taking place, usually on Saturday afternoons.

Locals near Dundee United‘s home, Tannadice Park, and Dundee‘s Dens Park have long complained about congestion before, during and after games.

It is estimated the scheme will cost about £25,000 to set up in the first year and then £9,600 annually thereafter.

Permits will be offered for free initially

But savings will be made from no longer paying a contractor to put out ‘no waiting’ cones.

Although the scheme will be free for resident initially, the council has said a “modest charge” may be introduced “if costs increase”.

An “informal” public consultation was held on the plan three years ago by the council to allow residents to have their say.

Large crowds leaving Tannadice Park in Dundee
Thousands of fans visit Tannadice and Dens Park at the weekends

The local authority says the results of this shows there is “general support” for the idea.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee, has praised both football clubs for being “very supportive” of the plans.

The council says it will continue to work with the clubs to promote active travel to the grounds.

Meanwhile, detailed plans to introduce parking permits for residents in the West End, Coldside, and Maryfield will be brought before the committee by March 6 2022.

It was first mooted some years ago but is yet to be adopted.

