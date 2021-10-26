VIDEO: ‘Absolutely amazing’ Knockhill treat for Dundee cancer patient Julie

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee woman with terminal cancer has thanked the staff at Knockhill Racing Circuit for making her dreams come true.

Julie Mitchell was diagnosed with stage four primary bowel cancer after being unable to see her doctor for six months due to Covid restrictions.

The Courier reported that a GoFundMe page had been set up on her behalf to raise money for ‘bucket list’ ambitions such as a behind-the-wheel experience at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Staff from the Fife venue read our article and treated Julie to a few laps of the circuit inside supercars at what is Scotland’s National Motorsport Centre.

As a passenger she was taken on three laps of the track in a Ferrari and was then joined on rotation by six friends and family inside a Honda.

Video of the experience is above this article

“It was absolutely amazing – I am still on a high,” said Julie, 43. “There are not words to explain how awesome the experience was.

“The staff at Knockhill had a hidden surprise that I didn’t know would happen.”

‘Such a surprise’

Julie had been told that she would be a passenger in a Ferrari and she did indeed enjoy several laps of the mile-long circuit.

“It was such a surprise when they pulled out the Honda. It was a three-seater, which meant that everyone could have a go around the track.”

Among those unexpectedly being taken for a ride on Friday morning were Julie’s daughters Paige, 16, and Chloe, 19, and her sister Cherie Reid, 40, who was joined by her son Bobby Reid, 11.

“It was good I got to experience it with my two daughters as they won’t get the chance to do this again,” said Julie, who is an active member of Skate Buddies Dundee.

“I had a look and it would have cost more than £500 so I am so, so thankful to Knockhill and the staff on the day bent over backwards.

“I want them to know how much I appreciate being able to follow my dreams.”

‘I am going to bring New York here’

Stuart Gray, director of events ta Knockhill, said: “We do pick up on requests like this and when we can we like to help when people are in a difficult situation.

“It was nice for her and her family to experience this.

“Sadly we can’t do this for everyone – it would be wonderful if we could.”

Julie says she is coping well with chemotherapy. Each round comprises two weeks of treatment and a week off. This week she begins round two of six.

Julie’s fundraising page has raised around £2,000 and and she is currently eyeing up a hot-air balloon ride and a trip to Paris.

Sadly insurance issues mean she will not be able to fulfil her dream of travelling to New York City but she has a plan B.

“I can’t go to New York but I am going to bring New York here,” she said.

“In March, around my birthday, we are going to have a New York-themed party which should be great.”