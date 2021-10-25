Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Consultation shows Dundee ‘largely in favour’ of low emissions zone

By Emma O'Neill
October 25 2021, 7.43pm
Older cars could be banned from Dundee city centre under the low emissions zone plans. DCT Media

Dundee’s plans for a low emissions zone (LEZ) in the city centre aren’t wide reaching enough, according to a new consultation.

Plans for a LEZ are still on track, with an eight-week public consultation showing locals and businesses are largely in favour of the new scheme.

If the preferred option picked by councillors goes ahead, older vehicles will not be allowed into the city centre.

Dundee low emissions zone
A consultation showed that some people believed the LEZ should be larger. PA

Diesel cars and vans registered before 2015, which generally do not meet Euro 6 standards, will be barred.

Petrol vehicles older than 2006 will also be banned.

LEZ should be wider

The consultation, which was completed by 148 people, were “largely in favour of the LEZ”, according to a council report.

However, some respondents believed that the exclusion map should be larger in size, specifically including Lochee Road and three city centre car parks.

The council have previously considered including these areas, but a study showed it would not be viable to include them due to their access being from the inner ring road.

The consultation also highlighted that people would prefer a two-year introduction period, versus the one year proposed in the current plans.

At the Community Safety and Public Protection committee, Dundee GP Dr Munro Stewart welcomed the commitment to the scheme.

He said: “I ask you to do all you can to to improve the air quality within Dundee.

Explore green buses
Dundee’s Xplore green buses will have lower emissions. Supplied

“There are tremendous opportunities for improving health and wellbeing through actions you can take as councillors.

“There is a real chance here for Dundee to become a shining beacon of health to communities around the world, becoming part of the solution to climate issues.”

Dr Stewart added that the council should be “pushing boundaries when it comes to air pollution”.

Leader of Dundee Council, John Alexander, thanked Dr Stewart for his contributions.

He added: “It’s valuable to have the medical profession as part of the conversation.

“It’s sometimes not always as well received if it’s politicians talking about decarbonisation. It is far more powerful coming from the medical profession, talking about a need for these policies from a health impact.”

Introduction in Spring 2022

Convener Mark Flynn said: “These plans cement our commitment to ensuring that we deliver a Low Emission Zone for Dundee.

“Along with Scotland’s other three major cities we will now look to move to the next stage of the process by publishing the scheme and continuing to engage with the Scottish Government on the issue of funding to run the LEZ.”

The proposals could see Dundee introduce its LEZ in spring 2022.

