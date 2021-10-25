Consultation shows Dundee ‘largely in favour’ of low emissions zone

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s plans for a low emissions zone (LEZ) in the city centre aren’t wide reaching enough, according to a new consultation.

Plans for a LEZ are still on track, with an eight-week public consultation showing locals and businesses are largely in favour of the new scheme.

If the preferred option picked by councillors goes ahead, older vehicles will not be allowed into the city centre.

Diesel cars and vans registered before 2015, which generally do not meet Euro 6 standards, will be barred.

Petrol vehicles older than 2006 will also be banned.

LEZ should be wider

The consultation, which was completed by 148 people, were “largely in favour of the LEZ”, according to a council report.

However, some respondents believed that the exclusion map should be larger in size, specifically including Lochee Road and three city centre car parks.

The council have previously considered including these areas, but a study showed it would not be viable to include them due to their access being from the inner ring road.

The consultation also highlighted that people would prefer a two-year introduction period, versus the one year proposed in the current plans.

At the Community Safety and Public Protection committee, Dundee GP Dr Munro Stewart welcomed the commitment to the scheme.

He said: “I ask you to do all you can to to improve the air quality within Dundee.

“There are tremendous opportunities for improving health and wellbeing through actions you can take as councillors.

“There is a real chance here for Dundee to become a shining beacon of health to communities around the world, becoming part of the solution to climate issues.”

Dr Stewart added that the council should be “pushing boundaries when it comes to air pollution”.

Leader of Dundee Council, John Alexander, thanked Dr Stewart for his contributions.

He added: “It’s valuable to have the medical profession as part of the conversation.

“It’s sometimes not always as well received if it’s politicians talking about decarbonisation. It is far more powerful coming from the medical profession, talking about a need for these policies from a health impact.”

Introduction in Spring 2022

Convener Mark Flynn said: “These plans cement our commitment to ensuring that we deliver a Low Emission Zone for Dundee.

“Along with Scotland’s other three major cities we will now look to move to the next stage of the process by publishing the scheme and continuing to engage with the Scottish Government on the issue of funding to run the LEZ.”

The proposals could see Dundee introduce its LEZ in spring 2022.