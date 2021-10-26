Works van stolen in Dundee as police launch investigation By Amie Flett October 26 2021, 3.28pm Updated: October 26 2021, 3.47pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched an investigation after a works van was stolen from a business in Dundee. The van, a white Renault Master, was stolen from Killin Avenue, near the Law, between 6pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday. The vehicle had a registration number of SH65 RVM. Logo and lightning flashes on side of van It also had the business logo ‘Drain Blitz’ and red lightning flashes on both sides. Police have urged anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0735 of October 25. People can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Escaped bull chased around Perth streets after ‘daring escape’ is killed Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close