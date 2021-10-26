‘Extremely dangerous’: Police probe as firework thrown from moving car in Kirkton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating claims that a firework was thrown from a moving car on a street in Kirkton in Dundee.

The incident reportedly took place on Beauly Avenue at around 7pm on Monday.

It is understood a teenager was targeted, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

However local councillor Kevin Keenan says the consequences could have been devastating.

He said: “Fireworks are explosives and should they hit someone there could be serious consequences.

“People could be left with injuries for the rest of their life, all because someone thinks it’s funny.

“I would say this is one of the worst incidents that I’ve heard of – it’s an extremely dangerous practice.

“We had another report of a firework being launched at a newsagent in recent days as well in Dundee.

Councillor hits out at ‘stupidity’

“You wonder how those responsible would act if their family member was on the receiving end of such a prank.

“I hope the police are able to track the individuals down those responsible and hold them to account for their stupidity.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers in Dundee are investigating a report of a firework being thrown from a moving vehicle on Beauly Avenue, around 7pm on Monday.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Police were called to several incidents in the same area last year involving fireworks.

New regulations on use of fireworks

It comes as new regulations have come into force in Scotland on the use of fireworks.

It limits their use to between 6pm and 11pm, extended to midnight on days including Bonfire Night and Hogmanay.

But Scottish ministers have vowed to introduce more regulations in the coming months.

Meanwhile the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to host their own displays this year, despite the cancellation of major events, including in Dundee and Perth.

On November 5 last year there were 12 attacks on firefighters, who responded to 1,100 calls within an eight-hour period.