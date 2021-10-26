Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Extremely dangerous’: Police probe as firework thrown from moving car in Kirkton

By James Simpson
October 26 2021, 6.59pm
A street sign for Beauly Avenue with, inset, someone holding a firework
The firework was thrown on Beauly Avenue.

Police are investigating claims that a firework was thrown from a moving car on a street in Kirkton in Dundee.

The incident reportedly took place on Beauly Avenue at around 7pm on Monday.

It is understood a teenager was targeted, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

However local councillor Kevin Keenan says the consequences could have been devastating.

Councillor Kevin Keenan leaning on railings outside a school.
Councillor Kevin Keennan has criticised those involved in the incident.

He said: “Fireworks are explosives and should they hit someone there could be serious consequences.

“People could be left with injuries for the rest of their life, all because someone thinks it’s funny.

“I would say this is one of the worst incidents that I’ve heard of – it’s an extremely dangerous practice.

“We had another report of a firework being launched at a newsagent in recent days as well in Dundee.

Councillor hits out at ‘stupidity’

“You wonder how those responsible would act if their family member was on the receiving end of such a prank.

“I hope the police are able to track the individuals down those responsible and hold them to account for their stupidity.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers in Dundee are investigating a report of a firework being thrown from a moving vehicle on Beauly Avenue, around 7pm on Monday.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Police were called to several incidents in the same area last year involving fireworks.

New regulations on use of fireworks

It comes as new regulations have come into force in Scotland on the use of fireworks.

It limits their use to between 6pm and 11pm, extended to midnight on days including Bonfire Night and Hogmanay.

But Scottish ministers have vowed to introduce more regulations in the coming months.

Meanwhile the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to host their own displays this year, despite the cancellation of major events, including in Dundee and Perth.

On November 5 last year there were 12 attacks on firefighters, who responded to 1,100 calls within an eight-hour period.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier