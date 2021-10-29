Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hopes new male-focused mental health club could save lives in Dundee

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 29 2021, 12.00pm
Andy's Man Club
Andy's Man Club members doing the club's signature hand-sign.

Renowned mental health group Andy’s Man Club is launching its second venue in Dundee.

The new venue is at the Street Soccer Change Centre on South Road, with the group meeting there every Monday evening at 7pm.

Andy’s Man Club is a prominent male-focused mental health group.

The group is a safe space for men over 18 to come and speak about how they are feeling and what’s going on in their lives.

Dundee’s suicide rate is among the highest in Scotland and it’s hoped the club can help tackle what is a major issue in the city.

The Andy’s Man Club is the second to open in Dundee. Pictured is Mark Inglis, the community facilitator, at the new venue.

Lucas Whitehead, Andy’s Man Club’s marketing officer, said: “This venue will allow us to hit more men in Dundee and allow those without transport who live closer to this venue to attend a club.

“In addition, we are developing a relationship with Street Soccer with a view of working together with them to get our message across to as many men in Scotland as possible.”

‘Growth is our biggest motivator’

Lucas said: “Growth is our biggest motivator and although we are now hitting around 70 locations across the country on a Monday night at 7pm, all it does is motivate us to hit even more and keep offering our services to as many individuals who may need us as possible.

“Our growth would not be possible without the help of our supporters on social media, our volunteers and those people who recommend us to men who need us.”

The first club opened at the Boomerang Centre on Kemback Street in 2018.

Alex McClintock, Andy’s Man Club‘s project development champion for Scotland said: “We are delighted to be expanding our offering in the city of Dundee in what marks an important step in our growth nationally.

“This group is a signal of the success of our first group in Dundee and will hopefully make our service even more accessible to the people of the city.

Andy's Man Club
Andy’s Man Club tour bus in Dundee.

Alex added: “Suicide and men’s mental health are still two of the most stigmatised subjects in society today and the more locations we can open, the more people we can remind that #ItsOkayToTalk, the more lives we can ultimately save.”

If you, or anyone else you know is struggling with their mental health, then please get in touch with one of the following organisations: Samaritans on 0330 094 5717 or Scottish Association for Mental Health on 01382 826938.

