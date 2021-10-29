Hopes new male-focused mental health club could save lives in Dundee

Renowned mental health group Andy’s Man Club is launching its second venue in Dundee.

The new venue is at the Street Soccer Change Centre on South Road, with the group meeting there every Monday evening at 7pm.

Andy’s Man Club is a prominent male-focused mental health group.

The group is a safe space for men over 18 to come and speak about how they are feeling and what’s going on in their lives.

Dundee’s suicide rate is among the highest in Scotland and it’s hoped the club can help tackle what is a major issue in the city.

Lucas Whitehead, Andy’s Man Club’s marketing officer, said: “This venue will allow us to hit more men in Dundee and allow those without transport who live closer to this venue to attend a club.

“In addition, we are developing a relationship with Street Soccer with a view of working together with them to get our message across to as many men in Scotland as possible.”

‘Growth is our biggest motivator’

Lucas said: “Growth is our biggest motivator and although we are now hitting around 70 locations across the country on a Monday night at 7pm, all it does is motivate us to hit even more and keep offering our services to as many individuals who may need us as possible.

“Our growth would not be possible without the help of our supporters on social media, our volunteers and those people who recommend us to men who need us.”

The first club opened at the Boomerang Centre on Kemback Street in 2018.

Alex McClintock, Andy’s Man Club‘s project development champion for Scotland said: “We are delighted to be expanding our offering in the city of Dundee in what marks an important step in our growth nationally.

“This group is a signal of the success of our first group in Dundee and will hopefully make our service even more accessible to the people of the city.

Alex added: “Suicide and men’s mental health are still two of the most stigmatised subjects in society today and the more locations we can open, the more people we can remind that #ItsOkayToTalk, the more lives we can ultimately save.”

If you, or anyone else you know is struggling with their mental health, then please get in touch with one of the following organisations: Samaritans on 0330 094 5717 or Scottish Association for Mental Health on 01382 826938.