Dundee rapper to challenge drink spiking head-on at debut album launch

Dundee rapper MC Salum is to offer party-goers at his album launch free wristbands to help them check if their drink has been spiked.

MC Salum, real name Mikey Colville, has been working on his debut album Crocodile DD, a play on Crocodile Dundee, for two years.

Determined to make sure those who attend his gig in Dundee on November 6 have a good time, Mikey has decided to invest some of the cash from ticket sales into wristbands that can indicate whether a drink has been spiked.

Mikey believes it will be first for the city, saying that he made the decision after a rise in spiking reports.

Concerns have been raised that some have been spiked by injection, including at bars and clubs in Dundee.

Allegations about the crimes first appeared online earlier this month, with venues promising to up security as police said they were investigating the incidents.

Mikey, 26, says he wants to do his part and make sure everyone who buys tickets for his first-ever headline show can enjoy themselves safely.

He told The Courier: “We, as men, need to take responsibility for this too.”

Dundee rapper: ‘I won’t profit from women’s fear’

Mikey will also be taking part in training from Big Night Out, which works with the nightlife sector to improve safety.

The artist says he has decided to make the bands free after controversy over some bars charging for them.

He said: “I certainly won’t profit from women’s fear.

“This show is not about profit, it is a celebration, and it can’t be one if everyone isn’t safe.

“The aim of this event was to share my happiness in completing something I have always dreamed of.”

Wearers can dab a small drop of their drink onto the band, with the test field turning blue if it contains the drug GHB.

Mikey admits it is tough for lots of promoters, but he wants to see more done to train staff and bouncers.

He said: “You see a lot of horror stories about bouncers taking young women out because they are too drunk and they are just left until their friends come out instead of being taken somewhere private.

“The bands are really good, but for individuals like myself it can difficult. However if you are making money it’s easy to take some money out to buy the bands.”

As men it’s too easy for us to brush it off because it’s mainly a problem for women. MC Salum

Mikey, who will be performing at Hunter S Thompson, added: “As men it’s too easy for us to brush it off because it’s mainly a problem for women.

“It needs to be us that tackles it and sets an example. I hope that people will know the wristbands will be there and it will stop them even trying it.

“I want everyone to celebrate the music, and it can only be a celebration if everyone is safe.”

Police investigate spiking by injection reports

Responding to reports of spiking, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Judi Heaton says the force is investigating allegations across Scotland.

ACC Heaton said: “Each year we receive a small number of reports of what can be termed spiking, with a small but notable increase in October and November.

“We are not always able to determine the reasons why a perpetrator carries out an assault in this way, and it may not always be for a sexual purpose. It can put people at significant risk of harm. We will take every report extremely seriously and investigate robustly.

Women, and men, should be able to go out for a night out without fear of being spiked Police Scotland

“Women, and men, should be able to go out for a night out without fear of being spiked. We are working with a range of partners, locally and nationally to ensure pubs and clubs are safe spaces for all. This includes working with licensees.

“Anyone who reports having their drink spiked or has been assaulted by whatever means, will be taken seriously.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have had their drink spiked or been assaulted in this way to contact Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.”