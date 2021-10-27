Covid boosters and flu jabs: NHS Tayside issues update for priority groups

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Tayside is now inviting over 60s, and people aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions, to receive their booster Covid-19 and flu jabs.

The health board has begun issuing letters that are scheduled to arrive over the coming week for the next priority groups.

It comes as more than 136,000 Covid boosters, flu jabs and third doses have been given out to people who are severely immunosuppressed so far.

Boosters and third jabs are different things, as we explained earlier this month.

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health, said: “The 136,000 doses are in addition to the 626,000 first and second Covid vaccines given since the beginning of the programme in December 2020.

“Our teams will be delivering more than 600,000 Covid and flu vaccinations between September and December, in community vaccination centres, hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes and patients’ homes.

“That’s an average of around 40,000 vaccinations per week across Tayside.

“We are making great progress in immunising those who are most at risk and thank everyone for their patience as we work our way through the priority groups.

“Everyone who is eligible will be offered a vaccination when it is their turn, so please don’t worry if you haven’t had an invite yet.

“Remember, Covid boosters can only be given a minimum of six months since your second dose so you will be invited once you approach this date.”

Next eligible groups

The next eligible groups have been split up into several categories with NHS Tayside providing the following information.

60-69s and over-16s with a health condition:

Appointment letters are being issued and blue envelopes will be delivered this week and next week for these groups.

Vaccinations will take place at community vaccination centres and both the Covid booster and flu vaccines will be given at the same appointment if you are eligible.

Over-70s and clinically extremely vulnerable:

All appointment letters have now been issued for people in these groups who are due their Covid boosters – at least six months since second dose.

Appointment letters will continue to be issued for people in these groups once they approach the date their booster is due.

Anyone in these groups who is six months or more since their second dose and has not received a blue envelope should contact tay.c19vaxlocalenquiries@nhs.scot or call 01382 423108.

Flu vaccinations are being carried out by GP practices. Anyone who has not had their flu jab at their GP yet can have this at their Covid booster appointment if they prefer.

Severely immunosuppressed:

Third-dose Covid appointment letters continue to be issued for this group for appointments at community vaccination centres.

Flu vaccinations are being carried out by GP practices. Anyone who has not had their flu jab at their GP yet can have this at their Covid vaccine appointment if they prefer.

Housebound patients:

Those who are housebound will be called directly by Tayside’s vaccination teams to arrange a suitable time for a home visit.

Both the Covid booster and flu vaccines will be given at the same appointment if eligible.

Covid boosters can only be given a minimum of six months since the second dose so housebound patients are not yet due a booster will contacted as they approach six months.

50-59s, unpaid carers and household contacts of immunosuppressed:

The online portal for 50-59s, unpaid carers and household contacts of immunosuppressed will open for booking Covid boosters and flu jabs in mid-November.

Health and social care workers:

NHS Tayside staff and frontline social care workers can book an appointment for vaccination online.

Those staff who require a flu vaccination only can get their jab at a local pharmacy.

All appointments at pharmacies must be booked in advance and staff should take their ID badge, although pharmacies cannot give Covid boosters.

Where are the vaccination centres?