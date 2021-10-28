Olympia: Dundee swimming pool to remain closed until at least end of week

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool is to remain closed until at least the end of this week, as work continues to fix a lighting problem.

The venue was forced to shut on Tuesday October 13, during the school holidays, leaving families disappointed.

It has been unable to reopen since – with bookings suspended and clubs that use its pools forced to cancel training.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed to The Courier that the closure will last until at least Sunday, though it is feared it may run beyond that date.

Clubs forced to move events due to Olympia closure

SASA Midland District club was forced to cancel its October swim meet due to the problem, and the November event has already been moved to an alternative venue due to uncertainty over when the venue will reopen.

Another club, Dundee City Aquatics, was told that contractors were due to start remedial work on Thursday, with a more accurate timescale on the length of the closure set to be established after that.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Midland District club wrote: “Due to the uncertainty around the reopening of Olympia, the district swimming committee have taken the decision to move the November meet to an alternative venue.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to secure a pool in Angus and have therefore booked the pool at Michael Woods in Glenrothes.

“The programme of events will revert back to the events scheduled for October. A new meet file and information will be sent out to clubs ASAP.

“The event may be live streamed if possible. There will be no spectating.”

About 250 swimmers have been affected at Dundee City Aquatics, with sessions for senior swimmers reducing from nine to two a week. Divers have lost out on all sessions.

David Haig, head coach at Dundee City Aquatics, said: “A prolonged closure at Olympia is likely to have a significant effect on many of our most talented athletes and put pressure on swimming in general in the area.

Contractors begin repair work at pool

“This is particularly frustrating as Dundee has such a fine selection of pools including the pool estate.

“It will also impact Menzieshill Whitehall swimming and water polo club, including a number of water polo players who play on the national team.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “Due to the ongoing unexpected lighting issues, the pools at Olympia are currently unavailable.

“Contractors have now started the repair work.

“As work progresses, we will be in a better position to give a more accurate timescale on the closure.”