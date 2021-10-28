Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Olympia: Dundee swimming pool to remain closed until at least end of week

By Katy Scott
October 28 2021, 3.43pm Updated: October 29 2021, 7.11am
General view inside the Olympia in Dundee
Swimmers are unable to use the Olympia.

Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool is to remain closed until at least the end of this week, as work continues to fix a lighting problem.

The venue was forced to shut on Tuesday October 13, during the school holidays, leaving families disappointed.

It has been unable to reopen since – with bookings suspended and clubs that use its pools forced to cancel training.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed to The Courier that the closure will last until at least Sunday, though it is feared it may run beyond that date.

Clubs forced to move events due to Olympia closure

SASA Midland District club was forced to cancel its October swim meet due to the problem, and the November event has already been moved to an alternative venue due to uncertainty over when the venue will reopen.

Another club, Dundee City Aquatics, was told that contractors were due to start remedial work on Thursday, with a more accurate timescale on the length of the closure set to be established after that.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Midland District club wrote: “Due to the uncertainty around the reopening of Olympia, the district swimming committee have taken the decision to move the November meet to an alternative venue.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to secure a pool in Angus and have therefore booked the pool at Michael Woods in Glenrothes.

The Olympia
The Olympia pool has been closed since mid-October.

“The programme of events will revert back to the events scheduled for October. A new meet file and information will be sent out to clubs ASAP.

“The event may be live streamed if possible. There will be no spectating.”

About 250 swimmers have been affected at Dundee City Aquatics, with sessions for senior swimmers reducing from nine to two a week. Divers have lost out on all sessions.

David Haig, head coach at Dundee City Aquatics, said: “A prolonged closure at Olympia is likely to have a significant effect on many of our most talented athletes and put pressure on swimming in general in the area.

Contractors begin repair work at pool

“This is particularly frustrating as Dundee has such a fine selection of pools including the pool estate.

“It will also impact Menzieshill Whitehall swimming and water polo club, including a number of water polo players who play on the national team.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “Due to the ongoing unexpected lighting issues, the pools at Olympia are currently unavailable.

“Contractors have now started the repair work.

“As work progresses, we will be in a better position to give a more accurate timescale on the closure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]