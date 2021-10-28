Santa Dash: Popular Dundee festive fundraiser returns for 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of people in red and white suits will be running through Dundee this December as one of the city’s most popular charity events returns.

The Santa Dash is coming back after a year off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which sees participants running round a circuit dressed as Father Christmas, will be held on Sunday December 5.

All profits will go to the Maggie’s cancer care charity.

Organiser Leisure and Culture Dundee is offering people a 20% discount to take part if they sign up before November 7.

Santa Dash route through Dundee city centre

The event will start in City Square, following a 2km route through nearby streets, with the option to complete a 4km route by doing it twice.

Those taking part will head along High Street to the Murraygate, then cut along Panmure Street past The McManus and the DC Thomson headquarters at Meadowside.

Santas will then dash up and round West Bell Street before circling down and along Ward Road, before heading towards Reform Street and finishing at City Square.

Laura Boyd, centre fundraiser at Maggie’s Dundee, said: “At Maggie’s we could not be more delighted to be the chosen charity for the Santa Dash and we are most grateful to Leisure and Culture Dundee and everyone who takes part in this fun and joyous event.

“It’s so important for us to raise the funds it takes to keep our cancer caring centre operating, and its equally important for us to make sure that everyone in Dundee and Tayside knows that we are open for the emotional and practical care of people with cancer and their families and friends.

“Just come in to our beautiful centre at Ninewells, or give us a ring on 01382 632999.”

Sherridan Samson from Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “Christmas is a fantastic time of year and the sight of so many Santas in the city centre is sure to put everyone in the festive spirit after another difficult year.

Like many others, cancer has taken its toll on our family and Maggie’s continues to be a tremendous support to our communities

“Whether running or walking we encourage everyone to get involved in such a worthwhile cause to support anyone with cancer and their families in Dundee and surrounding areas.

“It really is going to be a very special day.”

Amanda Nissen, who co-owns this year’s sponsors, Nissen Christmas Trees, said: “We are especially glad to be sponsoring this event as Maggie’s is a really important charity in the city.

“Like many others, cancer has taken its toll on our family and Maggie’s continues to be a tremendous support to our communities.”

Registration begins at 9.30am on the day with the event starting at 10.30am.