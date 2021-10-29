Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Dundee Bank of Scotland staff take on sponsored walk in memory of ‘amazing’ colleague

By Emma Duncan
October 29 2021, 4.55pm Updated: October 29 2021, 4.59pm
Employees from the Bank of Scotland in Dundee will be going on a sponsored walk on Sunday in memory of former colleague Susan Millar, pictured inset.
Friends and colleagues of a woman who died from cancer last month are set to complete a sponsored walk this weekend in her memory.

Bank of Scotland staff in Dundee will walk from the Clepington Road branch to the summit of Dundee Law — one of the city’s most distinctive landmarks — on Sunday morning.

They are doing it in memory of colleague and friend Susan Millar, who sadly passed away recently.

Some of the staff from the Murraygate branch: Moray Sutherland, Amber Donaldson, Dave Soave, Laura McGonigle, Kay Guthrie, Jenny Dorward and Roisin Anderson.

Susan, from Carnoustie, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and initially received treatment, including a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. She was given the all clear a year later.

However earlier this year Susan took ill once again, being told in August that the cancer had returned, spread through her body, and was terminal.

She sadly died a few weeks later on September 24 aged 38.

Two weeks before her passing, her colleague and friend Jacqui Boyle spoke to her about fundraising in her name for charities that she felt had supported her.

Susan, an avid fundraiser herself who has raised thousands over the years, decided to raise money for Dundee’s Maggie’s Centre, who provided her with practical support.

She also wanted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support because local Macmillan nurses helped her manage her pain.

Susan Millar

Susan passed away before the plans were fully organised, but colleagues have vowed to carry on and complete the walk in her memory.

They will be wearing t-shirts with the phrase ‘boo bees’, both to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of women checking themselves regularly and in the spirit of Halloween.

‘She was a really loving person’

Speaking about Susan, Jacqui said: “She was just an amazing, brilliant person.

“She was a really loving person and so giving and kind. She had such a good nature.

“Everyone who knew or worked with her would say the same thing and say how lovely she was.

“She was really nice and really good to work with.”

And in an added boost Bank of Scotland is matching the amount raised, so whatever is raised will be the amount going to each charity instead of halved between the two.

When the cheques are presented to both charities, Jacqui said Susan “will still be the guest of honour, albeit in our memories”.

So far, more than £1,600 has been raised, over three times the initial target.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page online.

