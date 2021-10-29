Dundee Bank of Scotland staff take on sponsored walk in memory of ‘amazing’ colleague

An error occurred. Please try again.

Friends and colleagues of a woman who died from cancer last month are set to complete a sponsored walk this weekend in her memory.

Bank of Scotland staff in Dundee will walk from the Clepington Road branch to the summit of Dundee Law — one of the city’s most distinctive landmarks — on Sunday morning.

They are doing it in memory of colleague and friend Susan Millar, who sadly passed away recently.

Susan, from Carnoustie, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and initially received treatment, including a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. She was given the all clear a year later.

However earlier this year Susan took ill once again, being told in August that the cancer had returned, spread through her body, and was terminal.

She sadly died a few weeks later on September 24 aged 38.

Two weeks before her passing, her colleague and friend Jacqui Boyle spoke to her about fundraising in her name for charities that she felt had supported her.

Susan, an avid fundraiser herself who has raised thousands over the years, decided to raise money for Dundee’s Maggie’s Centre, who provided her with practical support.

She also wanted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support because local Macmillan nurses helped her manage her pain.

Susan passed away before the plans were fully organised, but colleagues have vowed to carry on and complete the walk in her memory.

They will be wearing t-shirts with the phrase ‘boo bees’, both to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of women checking themselves regularly and in the spirit of Halloween.

‘She was a really loving person’

Speaking about Susan, Jacqui said: “She was just an amazing, brilliant person.

“She was a really loving person and so giving and kind. She had such a good nature.

“Everyone who knew or worked with her would say the same thing and say how lovely she was.

“She was really nice and really good to work with.”

And in an added boost Bank of Scotland is matching the amount raised, so whatever is raised will be the amount going to each charity instead of halved between the two.

When the cheques are presented to both charities, Jacqui said Susan “will still be the guest of honour, albeit in our memories”.

So far, more than £1,600 has been raised, over three times the initial target.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page online.