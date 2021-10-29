Acclaimed gunpowder work of Dundee-trained artist Frank To selected for prestigious exhibition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Award-winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To is enjoying a new explosion of interest in his acclaimed gunpowder artwork.

His work has been accepted to the prestigious Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast, just months after selling out in the Society of Graphic Fine Art at Mall Galleries in London.

Frank was the only Scottish artist to sell out in the Society of Graphic Fine Art and is one of only four Scottish artists selected for the Royal Ulster Academy this year.

Frank is a Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design art graduate whose unique art techniques has garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

Owners of his work include actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Pushing the boundaries

Frank told The Courier: “To be honest, it has been a difficult year for both professional artists and art students in the creative and cultural sector.

“Despite this, I wanted to keep pushing the boundaries of my art and further enhance the reputation of Scottish art in these unknown times.

“I am also an art lecturer and keen to demonstrate the innovation and creative practice going on within the university sector.”

Frank said he was “very honoured” to be unconditionally accepted into this year’s Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition.

He added: “I will be showing with the best art contemporaries who I strongly admire and respect. Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to represent Scotland again in Ireland.”

Prestigious

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

One of the founding principles of the Academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Now in its 140th year, this event remains one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland arts calendar.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work is on show at the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, BT9 5AB until January 22, 2022.