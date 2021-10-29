Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Acclaimed gunpowder work of Dundee-trained artist Frank To selected for prestigious exhibition

By Michael Alexander
October 29 2021, 10.20am
Frank To
Award-winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To is enjoying a new explosion of interest in his acclaimed gunpowder artwork.

His work has been accepted to the prestigious Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast, just months after selling out in the Society of Graphic Fine Art at Mall Galleries in London.

Frank was the only Scottish artist to sell out in the Society of Graphic Fine Art and is one of only four Scottish artists selected for the Royal Ulster Academy this year.

Frank To’s gunpowder art work, including Busy Bee, is on display at the Royal Ulster Academy

Frank is a Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design art graduate whose unique art techniques has garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

Owners of his work include actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Pushing the boundaries

Frank told The Courier: “To be honest, it has been a difficult year for both professional artists and art students in the creative and cultural sector.

“Despite this, I wanted to keep pushing the boundaries of my art and further enhance the reputation of Scottish art in these unknown times.

“I am also an art lecturer and keen to demonstrate the innovation and creative practice going on within the university sector.”

FEATURE: Dundee-trained artist Frank To using rare humanium pen to help tackle global gun violence

Frank said he was “very honoured” to be unconditionally accepted into this year’s Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition.

He added: “I will be showing with the best art contemporaries who I strongly admire and respect. Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to represent Scotland again in Ireland.”

Prestigious

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

Frank To’s gunpowder art work is on display in Belfast

One of the founding principles of the Academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Now in its 140th year, this event remains one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland arts calendar.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work is on show at the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, BT9 5AB until January 22, 2022.

Coronavirus: How ‘plague of our times’ has inspired politically charged work by Dundee-trained artist Frank To

