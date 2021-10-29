Dundee Science Centre unveils 10 foot whale for COP26

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 10-foot whale sculpture has gone on display at Dundee Science Centre as part of the city’s science festival.

Created by Rhiannon Moor, with help from local school kids, Moby the whale was constructed entirely from recycled materials as part of a COP26 project for Dundee City Council and Dundee Sustainability.

The science festival will focus around themes such as climate change, and help children understand what exactly COP26 is.

Carlene Cura, development and fundraising advisor at the Dundee Science Centre, said: “COP26 is a word that is being branded around quite a lot.

“It’s something that everyone in the community is doing something for but maybe not really sure what it is.

“And some people maybe just need a bit of support to realise that climate change is everywhere and we all have a part to play in it.

“So it’s important that everyone – from early years right up to adults – has an awareness of what it is so they can do their part.

“We’re hoping the festival will allow another way to showcase how we can do that and why it’s important.”

Events at the Science Festival

During the science festival, visitors can check out a whole new exhibition on climate change, in the newly refurbished centre.

The Face Lab from Stirling University have also set up a new facial recognition research station in the centre.

And Dundee Science Centre has a new Weather Chalk Walk – a colourful mural from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art student Briony Penrice.

Kids can run from snow to sun through the chalk designs in this new interactive trail.

Carlene said that the reaction to the new refurbishment was “beyond what they had hoped”.

She added: “It’s been so great. I think when you see something every day, you get quite used to it.

“But when people are coming in and seeing it for the first time, people love it.

“There’s things going on that have never happened before and it’s a space everyone wants to be in and play in.”

The science festival will run both in person and online events, starting on November 1.