Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Science Centre unveils 10 foot whale for COP26

By Emma O'Neill
October 29 2021, 12.45pm Updated: October 29 2021, 12.46pm
Lily Gaughan, 2, loved seeing Moby. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A 10-foot whale sculpture has gone on display at Dundee Science Centre as part of the city’s science festival.

Created by Rhiannon Moor, with help from local school kids, Moby the whale was constructed entirely from recycled materials as part of a COP26 project for Dundee City Council and Dundee Sustainability.

Dundee whale science centre
Enid Sutherland, 4, was captivated by the 10 foot tall structure. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The science festival will focus around themes such as climate change, and help children understand what exactly COP26 is.

Carlene Cura, development and fundraising advisor at the Dundee Science Centre,  said: “COP26 is a word that is being branded around quite a lot.

“It’s something that everyone in the community is doing something for but maybe not really sure what it is.

“And some people maybe just need a bit of support to realise that climate change is everywhere and we all have a part to play in it.

“So it’s important that everyone – from early years right up to adults – has an awareness of what it is so they can do their part.

Dundee science centre
Wren Rutter, 3, inspects the jellyfish. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“We’re hoping the festival will allow another way to showcase how we can do that and why it’s important.”

Events at the Science Festival

During the science festival, visitors can check out a whole new exhibition on climate change, in the newly refurbished centre.

The Face Lab from Stirling University have also set up a new facial recognition research station in the centre.

And Dundee Science Centre has a new Weather Chalk Walk – a colourful mural from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art student Briony Penrice.

Kids can run from snow to sun through the chalk designs in this new interactive trail.

Dundee science centre whale
Enid and Wren made a new friend in Moby. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Carlene said that the reaction to the new refurbishment was “beyond what they had hoped”.

She added: “It’s been so great. I think when you see something every day, you get quite used to it.

“But when people are coming in and seeing it for the first time, people love it.

“There’s things going on that have never happened before and it’s a space everyone wants to be in and play in.”

The science festival will run both in person and online events, starting on November 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier