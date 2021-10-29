Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swimmers left in dark over Dundee Olympia closure as venue shut for third full week over lighting problem

By Steven Rae
October 29 2021, 4.03pm Updated: October 29 2021, 5.22pm
olympia reopening
Plans to reopen leisure swimming have been delayed once again.

Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool is to remain closed for a third full week over a lighting problem – with the public still being left in the dark over when it will reopen.

The venue was forced to shut on Tuesday October 13, during the school holidays, leaving families disappointed.

It has been unable to reopen since – with bookings suspended and clubs that use its pools forced to cancel training.

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed on Friday that the closure will last until at least the end of next week, November 7.

A social media post said: “Due to further investigation and works at Olympia, our pools at the centre will continue to be unavailable for week commencing 1 November 2021.

“Alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming & Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St. Pauls Swim & Sports Centres.

“We will continue to provide further updates on our website and social media as they become available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The closure has meant clubs and organisations have had to cancel or reschedule events due to be held at the pool.

One organisation, SASA Midland District club, was forced to cancel its October swim meet due to the problem, and the November event has already been moved to an alternative venue due to uncertainty over when Olympia will reopen.

A general view inside the Olympia swimming pool in Dundee
Olympia swimming pool.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “Due to the ongoing unexpected lighting issues, the pools at Olympia are currently unavailable.

“Contractors have now started the repair work. As work progresses, we will be in a better position to give a more accurate timescale on the closure. It is our intention to open the pools as soon as possible.

“All bookings for the pools at Olympia have been suspended for the moment, alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St. Pauls Swim & Sports Centres.

“We will continue to provide further updates on our website and social media once we have more details. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Lochee Councillor Charlie Malone.

Councillor Charlie Malone, who is a non-executive member of the Leisure and Culture Dundee board, says he does not know when the pool will reopen – but says he understands people’s frustration.

He said: “Members of the public will want to know when it’s reopening.

“There has been a lot of confusion about this and other facilities run by Leisure and Culture Dundee, and I think it’s incumbent on Leisure and Culture Dundee to let people know what’s happening.

“I am a board member but we don’t know much about the actual operational matters, behind the scenes.”

