Swimmers left in dark over Dundee Olympia closure as venue shut for third full week over lighting problem

Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool is to remain closed for a third full week over a lighting problem – with the public still being left in the dark over when it will reopen.

The venue was forced to shut on Tuesday October 13, during the school holidays, leaving families disappointed.

It has been unable to reopen since – with bookings suspended and clubs that use its pools forced to cancel training.

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed on Friday that the closure will last until at least the end of next week, November 7.

Due to further investigation and works at Olympia, our pools at the centre will continue to be unavailable for week commencing 1 November 2021. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/76g0Bck186 — Leisure & Culture (@LACDundee) October 29, 2021

A social media post said: “Due to further investigation and works at Olympia, our pools at the centre will continue to be unavailable for week commencing 1 November 2021.

“Alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming & Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St. Pauls Swim & Sports Centres.

“We will continue to provide further updates on our website and social media as they become available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The closure has meant clubs and organisations have had to cancel or reschedule events due to be held at the pool.

One organisation, SASA Midland District club, was forced to cancel its October swim meet due to the problem, and the November event has already been moved to an alternative venue due to uncertainty over when Olympia will reopen.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “Due to the ongoing unexpected lighting issues, the pools at Olympia are currently unavailable.

“Contractors have now started the repair work. As work progresses, we will be in a better position to give a more accurate timescale on the closure. It is our intention to open the pools as soon as possible.

“All bookings for the pools at Olympia have been suspended for the moment, alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St. Pauls Swim & Sports Centres.

“We will continue to provide further updates on our website and social media once we have more details. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Councillor Charlie Malone, who is a non-executive member of the Leisure and Culture Dundee board, says he does not know when the pool will reopen – but says he understands people’s frustration.

He said: “Members of the public will want to know when it’s reopening.

“There has been a lot of confusion about this and other facilities run by Leisure and Culture Dundee, and I think it’s incumbent on Leisure and Culture Dundee to let people know what’s happening.

“I am a board member but we don’t know much about the actual operational matters, behind the scenes.”