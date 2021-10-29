‘Short-term pain’: Councillor urges patience as Dundee roadworks frustrate locals

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee councillor is calling for patience after two sets of roadworks about a mile apart caused a week of frustration and delays for locals.

Parts of Clepington Road and Albert Street have been closed this week, meaning diversions from both busy roads have been in place.

Resurfacing work on Albert Street in Stobswell, which means the road is closed in one direction, is set to continue for the next fortnight.

Meanwhile local access only is available on Clepington Road, between Provost Road and Forfar Road, due to CityFibre broadband work – which is due to end this week.

When the Albert Street roadworks were first announced, there were fears from local business owners that trade would be affected.

But the wider impact is being felt by commuters, who have reported delays to bus services and longer journey times due to the proximity of the two sets of works.

One Woodside resident, who works in the city centre, says her commute has gone from 10 minutes to 40 due to diversions and tailbacks.

“Having both roads closed at the same time has been a nightmare,” she said.

“The only way to access my street is via Clepington Road, Stobswell or the Kingsway.

“Clepington Road and Albert Street, the main road through Stobswell, are both closed.

By the time I’ve waited in all the queues, and added the time the detour takes, it takes 40 minutes to get home Commuter

“Using the Kingsway to get home from town is a long detour, even when the roads are quiet, but because so many people are being diverted, combined with the usual rush-hour traffic, the queues are massive.

“One day this week I sat in a queue for 15 minutes waiting to get on to the Kingsway, only to basically drive in a circle when I got there.

“By the time I’ve waited in all the queues, and added the time the detour takes, it takes 40 minutes to get home.”

The resident says the two sets of work should have taken place at different stages.

She added: “Obviously the work has to happen some time but closing two major routes at the same time seems ridiculous.

“It’s two different sets of work so surely it would have made sense to do them at different times.

“Traffic through Stobswell and all the streets around Clepington Road has been crazy all week.”

One man who lives near the corner of Arklay Street and Sandeman Street says the roadworks have caused him to be late for work.

He said: “One morning I sat at the bus stop and there was nothing to say the stop wasn’t in use. I missed the bus to work that day.

Delays and changes to bus services

“On two other days there were issues too. One of the buses didn’t come one day so I was late for work as I had to wait for the next service.

“The next day it was so late that again, I never made it to work on time. And in general, journey times are a lot longer because there is far more congestion.

“From Friday I was told the buses are only stopping at the first stop on Arklay Street on the way up the road.

“It’s not a huge inconvenience but again, no one is telling passengers this, I only found out when the bus started to detour.”

Bus operator Xplore Dundee says it appreciates people’s concerns about roadworks but says disruption is outwith its control.

🚧 🚦 We understand that delays and disruption are frustrating. They frustrate us too. You may think that we keep blaming roadworks and should just change the record. We get that. THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/akjZqudbUg — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) October 25, 2021

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short said: “I get the bus everywhere so I’m in exactly the same situation, my bus was about 10 or 15 minutes late yesterday so I kind of planned ahead this morning when I realised what it was like yesterday.

“I think that’s some advice I’d give is to leave a little bit earlier because they are running a bit later.

“It’s not just roadworks, it’s because of the situation with CityFibre which is going west to east, so it’s kind of hit the middle here.

“It’s a short-term situation for a long-term gain. It’s going to increase speeds across the city for downloads so it’s taking us to the next level as a connected city.

“I know it’s a pain in a neck but people, if they can, should avoid the area and if they can’t avoid the area, get out earlier.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Albert Street will closed in two separate phases for footway resurfacing works.

“This work is part of an annual roads maintenance programme across the city.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused as we endeavour to complete our annual roadworks programme.

“Clepington Road is closed for CityFibre work.”