What are the top local tourist destinations recommended by VisitScotland’s new iCentre at V&A Dundee?

VisitScotland’s Dundee iCentre has a new location within the world-renowned V&A Dundee.

The national tourism organisation’s information hub has moved from City Square into the visitor attraction in the heart of the Dundee’s multi-million-pound waterfront redevelopment.

The iCentre aims to reach more people by moving to one of the city’s most popular attractions.

In turn, the re-location aims to help support the local industry by promoting the best of the region’s tourism offering.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “It’s exciting to see our Dundee iCentre start a new chapter within V&A Dundee.

“This re-location means that our excellent iCentre team can provide advice and information to even more people visiting the city.

“Partnership and collaboration are at the heart of Scottish tourism.

“We want to thank V&A Dundee for such a warm welcome and look forward to working together to support the recovery of tourism in the city and throughout the area. Tourism is a force for good, creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the wellbeing of everyone who experiences it.”

Real passion

Caroline said the iCentre team has a real passion for sharing the “incredible things to see and do across Dundee and Angus” so visitors can feel confident they will experience the best of the area after a visit.

VisitScotland iCentres are open all year round, providing information and guidance to all who visit, from the local community to the wider region and beyond.

After over a year and a half of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, the tourism industry is keen to bounce back and the iCentres are no different.

Caroline added: “It’s more important than ever this year to support the local tourism sector. Everyday our iCentre staff are inspiring the local community and visitors to rediscover the amazing experiences they can have on their doorsteps.

“As well as answering a variety of queries, selling attraction tickets and providing guidance and recommendations, the iCentres also stock a range of products through the ShopLocal initiative that provides a platform for craft makers, artists and designers to promote and sell their products.”

An important part of the iCentre’s operations since reopening is helping visitors to enjoy the area responsibly, by linking visitors with local tourism businesses and sharing information on some of the hidden gems that can be enjoyed.

Warm welcome

VisitScotland visitor services advisor, Eleanor Mitchell, said: “The Dundee team’s really enjoyed returning to work.

“We have missed the visitors and students from abroad and their families but have enjoyed meeting more visitors from all around the United Kingdom who made the journey to Dundee.

“We have had such a warm welcome from the V&A team since moving in and the view from the desk is amazing too – we can see right over to Broughty Castle on a clear day.

“The iCentre plays a vital role in ensuring people make the most of their trip to Dundee and know just how much there is on offer in the city and beyond.

“Through careful questioning we find out what the customers’ interests are and match these to the wide range of attractions and activities in Dundee and beyond.

“We keep ourselves up-to-date with what is happening in the community so this can be promoted to visitors and always appreciate when businesses and local groups let us know of events and relevant information so we can pass this on.”

So what are some of the destinations being recommended by the Dundee iCentre team?

*Howff Graveyard, Dundee – Many centuries ago, Mary Queen of Scots visited Dundee and gifted the city’s Howff cemetery, which is tucked away in the city centre and boasts many links to the eventful history of Dundee. The cemetery is a curious place, with many gravestones carved with skulls, bones, and other signs.

*Dundee Law – Walk, or drive, to this summit for unparalleled views over Dundee, the River Tay and beyond. The Law rises to a height of 174 metres and is the highest point in the city, but can be accessed on foot, by bus or car; and if you fancy a challenge, try the signposted walking trail “Town to Top” from Dundee City Square to the summit.

*House of Dun Montrose – This 18th-century laird’s home has recently been upgraded to transform its courtyard buildings into an exciting new visitor experience, celebrating the people of Angus and bringing their stories to life. Step into the wildlife surrounding the house where beautiful formal gardens are bordered by acres of Montrose woodland.

*Broughty Castle, Broughty Ferry– Discover the people, environment, history and wildlife of Broughty Ferry in this amazing 15th century coastal fort, which houses a fascinating museum. It features displays on the life and times of Broughty Ferry, its people, the environment and the wildlife that lives close by. Enjoy stunning views of Broughty Beach and the Tay estuary.

*Arbroath Signal Tower Museum – Located next to Arbroath’s picturesque and historic harbour, the Signal Tower Museum tells the story of the Bell Rock lighthouse – the world’s oldest surviving sea-washed lighthouse – and of the local fishing and maritime industries.