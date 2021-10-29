Hollywood star reveals ‘big honour’ in covering horoscopes for the Evening Telegraph in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Hollywood actor has revealed his “big honour” of covering horoscopes for the Evening Telegraph in Dundee.

Alan Cumming, who has worked on hit movies including Goldeneye and X Men 2, waxed lyrical about his time working at DC Thomson on BBC’s The One Show tonight.

The talented actor, born in Aberfeldy, was discussing his early career as he spoke about the launch of his new book Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life.

Whilst reminiscing on sharing the stage with Hollywood royalty Liza Minnelli, the star spoke of his love of covering horoscopes for the Evening Telegraph readers.

He told hosts Angellica Bell and Harry Judd that he took the position “very seriously” as he spoke of his target audience.

He added: “It was a big honour being asked to do the horoscopes for the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

“I would take it very seriously because my target audience was probably an old lady with cats.

“So I mustn’t say thing like ‘loves coming your way’ so I would say things like ‘don’t buy any blouses this week.”

The show hosts jested that the guidance Alan had given to the readership was “good advice”.

Despite going on to have a glittering career in Hollywood the actor has spoken previously of his time working for publisher DC Thomson.

Appearances in the Jackie annual

On his own website the actor documented his time appearing in photo stories for the Jackie annual during the 80s.

He said: “I had previously worked for the publisher DC Thomson in between high school and drama school.

“I actually appeared in many photo stories and even made an appearance in the Jackie annual, but this one was a whole series and they came specially through to Glasgow to shoot it.

“I managed to get some of my classmates and the dinner lady from the RSAMD canteen to be in it too.”