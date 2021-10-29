Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Hollywood star reveals ‘big honour’ in covering horoscopes for the Evening Telegraph in Dundee

By James Simpson
October 29 2021, 9.53pm Updated: October 29 2021, 10.14pm
Alan Cumming Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alan Cumming Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A Hollywood actor has revealed his “big honour” of covering horoscopes for the Evening Telegraph in Dundee.

Alan Cumming, who has worked on hit movies including Goldeneye and X Men 2, waxed lyrical about his time working at DC Thomson on BBC’s The One Show tonight.

Alan Cumming as Jim Hunter in Take the High Road, 1986.

The talented actor, born in Aberfeldy, was discussing his early career as he spoke about the launch of his new book Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life.

Whilst reminiscing on sharing the stage with Hollywood royalty Liza Minnelli, the star spoke of his love of covering horoscopes for the Evening Telegraph readers.

He told hosts Angellica Bell and Harry Judd that he took the position “very seriously” as he spoke of his target audience.

He added: “It was a big honour being asked to do the horoscopes for the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

“I would take it very seriously because my target audience was probably an old lady with cats.

“So I mustn’t say thing like ‘loves coming your way’ so I would say things like ‘don’t buy any blouses this week.”

The show hosts jested that the guidance Alan had given to the readership was “good advice”.

Despite going on to have a glittering career in Hollywood the actor has spoken previously of his time working for publisher DC Thomson.

Appearances in the Jackie annual

On his own website the actor documented his time appearing in photo stories for the Jackie annual during the 80s.

He said: “I had previously worked for the publisher DC Thomson in between high school and drama school.

“I actually appeared in many photo stories and even made an appearance in the Jackie annual, but this one was a whole series and they came specially through to Glasgow to shoot it.

“I managed to get some of my classmates and the dinner lady from the RSAMD canteen to be in it too.”

Star Cumming receives honorary doctorate from Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

