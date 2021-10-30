Police hunt driver who fled Dundee crash with pet pooch in tow By James Simpson October 30 2021, 4.09pm Updated: October 30 2021, 6.38pm Police attended the incident at the junction of Albert Street and Raglan Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Police probe after two cars had tyres slashed in Dundee street Meet the Fifers who claim to have encountered legendary Beast of Blairadam Stagecoach bus damaged in four-vehicle crash on Angus road VIDEO: Shocking moment lit firework thrown into Dundee shop