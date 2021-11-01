First-ever Dundee Poppy Day to feature mobile museum at City Square

The first-ever Dundee Poppy Day will be held on Wednesday featuring a large-scale fundraising effort and a host of activities.

Organised by Poppyscotland, it will be the first time such an event has been held in the city, following in the footsteps of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness.

The charity, which provides support to the Armed Forces community and is this year celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Scottish Poppy Appeal, will showcase its “ground-breaking” mobile museum.

Named Bud, it is travelling the length and breadth of Scotland, allowing visitors to explore a contemporary understanding of remembrance and the history of the poppy.

Featured are historical artefacts, and interactive displays as well as the moving stories of veterans and their families who have been supported by Poppyscotland.

It will be open to visitors at City Square from 10am to 4pm.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, who is also a veterans’ champion, said: “I am delighted that this Dundee Poppy Day will give people in the city centre a chance to buy their poppies as an act of remembrance and raise vital funds.

“Poppyscotland’s initiative will also highlight the story of the poppy and remind us of all of the sacrifices that have been made by those who have served in our armed forces.”

Also on display will be a bespoke fashion creation, the Flanders Fields Dress, which has been designed by two pupils from Wellington School in Ayr.

The girls were inspired by John McCrae’s famous poem, In Flanders Fields, and decided to make the dress entirely out of recycled materials from the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh.

The piece has been shortlisted in the global Junk Kouture fashion competition that encourages sustainable living by asking 13-18-year-olds to create one-of-a-kind pieces made entirely out of second-hand materials.

Visitors will even have the opportunity to meet disabled veterans at the poppy factory in Edinburgh via an immersive virtual reality experience.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising and learning, says Dundee has always been hugely supportive of the charity.

He said: “We are delighted to host our first ever Poppy Day in Dundee, a city that has always staunchly supported our Armed Forces community.

“Last year cash donations to the Scottish Poppy Appeal were down 28% because of the pandemic but, despite this, Poppyscotland’s life-changing support to the Armed Forces community continued uninterrupted.

“So many of our amazing volunteers were forced to stay at home in 2020 but we have been overwhelmed by their response this year, particularly from new volunteers for Dundee Poppy Day. ”

Mr Michie says the charity is still looking for volunteers who can help out whenever it suits them.

He added: “It will be amazing to have so many collectors out on the day throughout the city, and we really hope the public will reward their dedication but giving generously, especially as it marks 100 years of the Poppy as our national symbol of remembrance.

“It’s not too late for more people to volunteer their time. Even if it is just an hour or two, more volunteers mean more vital funds raised for the brave men and women of our Armed Forces community.

“Just come along to City Square and we’ll make sure you have a great day.”