Walter Smith: Memorial service announced for Dundee United and Rangers legend

By Matteo Bell
November 1 2021, 10.51am Updated: November 1 2021, 11.06am
Walter Smith pictured in 2017.
Walter Smith died aged 73 last week.

A public memorial service is to be held for former Dundee United player and Rangers manager Walter Smith, following his death last week at the age of 73.

The Ibrox club have announced the service for Smith – No 2 to Jim McLean during United’s most successful era after hanging up his boots – will be held at Glasgow Cathedral on November 19.

Although attendance is by invite only, those wishing to pay their respects to the late former Scotland manager will be able to stream the memorial on RangersTV free of charge.

Tributes left outside Ibrox Stadium in memory of Walter Smith
Hundreds of tributes have been left to Smith outside Ibrox.

A private funeral service will also be held by Smith’s family this Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Rangers Football Club said: “The passing of Walter Smith has touched every member of the Rangers family, and the club can today update that plans are being put in place for a public memorial service.

“The memorial will take place on Friday November 19 at Glasgow Cathedral. Please note, this will be an invite-only event.

“The service will be available for free via RangersTV.

“A private, family funeral is to be held for Walter on Wednesday November 3, prior to the public memorial.

A general view of Glasgow Cathedral
The memorial service will be streamed from Glasgow Cathedral.

“As a club, we ask this privacy is respected by all supporters, the wider public and the media.

“It is the intention for the cortège to pass Ibrox at 3:15pm, entering from Helen Street, driving in the direction of Paisley Road West before rejoining the motorway.

“The club would like to put on record its thanks to our supporters, supporters of other clubs and the wider community for their kind words and support at this difficult time.”

‘I lost one of my best pals this week’

Thousands of tributes from across the football world have poured in for Smith following his death last Tuesday.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, a close friend of Smith’s, said on Saturday: “I lost one of my best pals this week, as a lot of us did.

“I roomed with Walter in 1969. He was already at Dundee United and we all stayed in a house in Broughty Ferry.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

“He was the leader back then. If you weren’t on that minibus in the morning he’d go off his nut.

“And if your kitchen and bedroom wasn’t clean, he’d slap the back of your head!

“We were friends for 50-odd years. God bless him. It’s been a difficult week.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute to Smith, writing on Twitter: “Very sad to hear of the death of former Rangers and Scotland manager, Walter Smith – he was a true football great.

“My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across the world of football.”

Why was Walter Smith known as ‘The Bear’ during his Dundee United days?

