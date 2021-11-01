Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How should Dundee City Council spend its budget? Have your say in new consultation

By Emma Duncan
November 1 2021, 5.53pm
Dundonians have been asked to have their say on how the city council spends its budget ahead of a multi-million pound expected cut.

A consultation has been launched by Dundee City Council ahead of next year’s budget and finance chiefs are anticipating to have to save up to £14 million.

Authorities across Scotland will find out how much money they will be given from the Scottish Government in December and local decisions – including potential council tax rises – will be agreed early next year.

Willie Sawers, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee and spokesperson on finance, said: “It’s really important that people who live and work in Dundee have the opportunity to influence how the council spends its budget.

“I would encourage everyone to share their views with us. The consultation survey only takes a few minutes to complete but it really makes a difference.

“Last year, for example, areas such as climate change, poverty and mental health were prioritised for additional funding.

“We also received a lot of really useful feedback during the 21/22 consultation which helped shape our ongoing response to the pandemic.”

Difficult decisions

He added: “With Covid still not behind us, uncertainty about central government funding, increasing demands on some services and growing expectations, helping us to identify what the council’s spending priorities should be is now more important than ever.

“Before your elected representatives take the difficult decisions about exactly how the council’s resources will be allocated, please tell us where you think those limited funds should be focused.”

The consultation launched on Monday and can be accessed on the council website..

A report on the Local Government Finance Settlement will be submitted to the council’s policy and resources committee in January. The local budget and any council tax changes will be agreed in February.

Mr Sawers added: “There is a considerable amount of information to be factored in to drawing up the council’s budget and the feedback from the consultation process helps us to have a better handle on what people in Dundee are thinking, which in turn helps us to make more informed financial decisions.

“Council services are used by everyone who lives and works in Dundee and our decisions directly affect them, so it is vital that as many people as possible take part in the consultation.”

