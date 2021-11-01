How should Dundee City Council spend its budget? Have your say in new consultation

Dundonians have been asked to have their say on how the city council spends its budget ahead of a multi-million pound expected cut.

A consultation has been launched by Dundee City Council ahead of next year’s budget and finance chiefs are anticipating to have to save up to £14 million.

Authorities across Scotland will find out how much money they will be given from the Scottish Government in December and local decisions – including potential council tax rises – will be agreed early next year.

Willie Sawers, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee and spokesperson on finance, said: “It’s really important that people who live and work in Dundee have the opportunity to influence how the council spends its budget.

“I would encourage everyone to share their views with us. The consultation survey only takes a few minutes to complete but it really makes a difference.

“Last year, for example, areas such as climate change, poverty and mental health were prioritised for additional funding.

“We also received a lot of really useful feedback during the 21/22 consultation which helped shape our ongoing response to the pandemic.”

Difficult decisions

He added: “With Covid still not behind us, uncertainty about central government funding, increasing demands on some services and growing expectations, helping us to identify what the council’s spending priorities should be is now more important than ever.

“Before your elected representatives take the difficult decisions about exactly how the council’s resources will be allocated, please tell us where you think those limited funds should be focused.”

The consultation launched on Monday and can be accessed on the council website..

A report on the Local Government Finance Settlement will be submitted to the council’s policy and resources committee in January. The local budget and any council tax changes will be agreed in February.

Mr Sawers added: “There is a considerable amount of information to be factored in to drawing up the council’s budget and the feedback from the consultation process helps us to have a better handle on what people in Dundee are thinking, which in turn helps us to make more informed financial decisions.

“Council services are used by everyone who lives and works in Dundee and our decisions directly affect them, so it is vital that as many people as possible take part in the consultation.”