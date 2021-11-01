Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Protestors call for ‘climate justice’ in Dundee on first day of COP26

By Matteo Bell
November 1 2021, 4.50pm Updated: November 1 2021, 4.50pm
Some of the banners raised by members of the group.

Protestors campaigning for ‘climate justice’ gathered at Dundee’s Waterfront on the first day of COP26.

Newly formed activist group Tayside COP26 Coalition unveiled banners at the city’s new whale sculpture on Monday afternoon.

It came as delegates from across the globe gathered in Glasgow to discuss climate change.

The campaign group – which includes members of Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth, Bioregioning Tayside and trade unions – has been formed in reaction to COP26.

They aim to advocate for climate justice, with banners hung at the event promoting an end to fossil fuel use and rewilding of the Scottish countryside.

‘We’ve come together to demand climate justice’

Extinction Rebellion activist Kate Treehorn said: “We’re doing this to tell all the COP26 attendees to behave themselves and make the right decisions.

“We’re in a country that has made itself rich from climate exploitation.

The banners at Dundee’s Waterfront.

Martha Smart, a climate activist who works with Extinction Rebellion and Bioregioning Tayside, added: “We’ve all come together to demand climate justice for all people in Dundee.

“When we demand climate justice we want to bring along everyone in the city.

“We’re protesting on Friday and we’re going to have people along to talk about food poverty and we’ll have a black poet there to talk about racial justice.”

Banners at Dundee Waterfront.

Protestors also advocated for the freedom of James Brown, a visually impaired Paralympian who was jailed last month after gluing himself to the roof of a plane in October of 2019 in an attempt to protest against climate change.

