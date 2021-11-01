Protestors call for ‘climate justice’ in Dundee on first day of COP26

An error occurred. Please try again.

Protestors campaigning for ‘climate justice’ gathered at Dundee’s Waterfront on the first day of COP26.

Newly formed activist group Tayside COP26 Coalition unveiled banners at the city’s new whale sculpture on Monday afternoon.

It came as delegates from across the globe gathered in Glasgow to discuss climate change.

The campaign group – which includes members of Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth, Bioregioning Tayside and trade unions – has been formed in reaction to COP26.

They aim to advocate for climate justice, with banners hung at the event promoting an end to fossil fuel use and rewilding of the Scottish countryside.

‘We’ve come together to demand climate justice’

Extinction Rebellion activist Kate Treehorn said: “We’re doing this to tell all the COP26 attendees to behave themselves and make the right decisions.

“We’re in a country that has made itself rich from climate exploitation.

Martha Smart, a climate activist who works with Extinction Rebellion and Bioregioning Tayside, added: “We’ve all come together to demand climate justice for all people in Dundee.

“When we demand climate justice we want to bring along everyone in the city.

“We’re protesting on Friday and we’re going to have people along to talk about food poverty and we’ll have a black poet there to talk about racial justice.”

Protestors also advocated for the freedom of James Brown, a visually impaired Paralympian who was jailed last month after gluing himself to the roof of a plane in October of 2019 in an attempt to protest against climate change.