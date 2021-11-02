Sudden death probe launched as woman’s body found at Dundee multi By James Simpson November 2 2021, 4.17pm Updated: November 2 2021, 6.49pm Hilltown Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Body found in Montrose as police seal area near railway bridge Dundee multis after dark: Drug users and vandals leave residents ‘terrified’ Making a killing: Hollywood circling bloody tale of mutiny and murder with links to Dundee Dundee campaigner calls for men to help prevent violence against women