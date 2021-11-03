Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee karate group gives carbon emissions the chop while hosting international championship

By Matteo Bell
November 3 2021, 12.55pm Updated: November 3 2021, 12.56pm
Roy O'Kane of Kanzen Karate.
Roy O'Kane of Kanzen Karate.

A Dundee karate group hosting an international competition is aiming to make the event carbon neutral for the first time.

Roy O’Kane of Kanzen Karate has said that the group aim to make the seventh Kanzen Cup International Open as environmentally friendly as possible in support of the ongoing COP26 summit.

The competition is to be held on November 13 at the £30 million Regional Performance Centre in Dundee.

International attendees

Like COP26, it will be attended by visitors from across the globe, including athletes from as far afield as Romania, Pakistan, Egypt and France.

Many of these attendees plan to travel to Dundee via aeroplane – something Roy and his team are aware of and ready to offset.

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden at COP26 in Glasgow.

Roy said: “Sport is a community and a community is part of society.

“As an organisation we are looking at how we play our part in protecting the environment and having carbon neutral events is part of that

“What we’re planning to do is engage with all our attendees and ask what they did to travel to the competition.

“We’re going to find out how far they came, if they flew, that sort of thing.

“We’re going to get an outside agency to add it all up and calculate our carbon footprint then we’ll offset that by investing in reforestation and other projects.”

‘Everything we do has an impact’

The 36-year-old says the eco-friendly idea came from some of the group’s youngest and most passionate members.

“There are so many young people that are just so in tune with this issue,” he said.

“The younger generation is very engaged in the climate change issue and we will be using the event to highlight our collective responsibility to tackle climate change.

Kanzen Karate
Roy O’Kane.

“This is is such a huge issue and it’s clear that everything we do has an impact.

“Everyone has to play their part – there’s no question about that, no matter what you’re involved in.

“I think that anyone running an event like this, no matter what sport they’re involved in, they should be doing something like this.

“In the same way that safety, first aid and event compliance are so important, being carbon neutral is now up there with the list of minimum standards for us.”

