15 colourful photographs of Dundee’s Diwali celebrations as Hindu community gathers for Festival of Lights

A Dundee temple joined in with worldwide celebrations for the festival of Diwali.

The five-day “Festival of Lights” reached its most important day (November 4) as people attended the Tayside Hindu Cultural & Community Centre.

Many members of the local Hindu community gathered for an evening of singing and prayers as they embraced the triumph of good over evil.

The Hindus celebrate the return of Lord Rama – an avatar of the Hindu supreme god Lord Vishnu – with his wife and brother to the Kingdom of Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years.

Yogesh Dogra said this year’s celebration was a “good gathering” after the recent challenges that Covid-19 had presented.

He added: “My father (Mr Chaman Lal Dogra) was heavily involved with the organizing of the celebrations when the local temple was started in the 1970s.

“This has obviously been a challenging period for everyone and it’s great that we’ve had this time to come together and enjoy an evening of singing and prayers.”

All photos by Steve MacDougall.