15 colourful photographs of Dundee’s Diwali celebrations as Hindu community gathers for Festival of Lights

By Louise Gowans
November 5 2021, 9.01am Updated: November 5 2021, 9.27am
Dancer Ramya at the event.

A Dundee temple joined in with worldwide celebrations for the festival of Diwali.

The five-day “Festival of Lights” reached its most important day (November 4) as people attended the Tayside Hindu Cultural & Community Centre.

Many members of the local Hindu community gathered for an evening of singing and prayers as they embraced the triumph of good over evil.

The Hindus celebrate the return of Lord Rama – an avatar of the Hindu supreme god Lord Vishnu – with his wife and brother to the Kingdom of Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years.

Yogesh Dogra said this year’s celebration was a “good gathering” after the recent challenges that Covid-19 had presented.

He added: “My father (Mr Chaman Lal Dogra) was heavily involved with the organizing of the celebrations when the local temple was started in the 1970s.

“This has obviously been a challenging period for everyone and it’s great that we’ve had this time to come together and enjoy an evening of singing and prayers.”

All photos by Steve MacDougall.

Dancer Ramya enjoys the celebrations.
Event sponsor Yogesh Dogra and Yograj Sharma, who is involved in the running of the centre.
Scenes from the event.
Violin player Prisanti addresses the crowd.
Scenes from the event.
The crowd enjoys the entertainment.
Scenes from the event.
A man captures some of the action on his phone.
Dancer Ramya performs during the celebration.
Musicians Angela and Nerja at the front.

Details from the event.
The crowd cheers on the entertainment.
Musicians Angela and Nerja perform.
The celebrations saw a great turn-out.

