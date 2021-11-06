‘Everybody loved her’: Tributes paid to Dundee mum of two after tragic death

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tributes have been made to Dundee mum of two and local make up artist Ann Marie Taylor after she tragically died on Friday.

The 47-year-old died on Friday evening in Ninewells hospital shortly before midnight after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Whitfield born resident Ann Marie was a loving mum to Dean Brown, 21, and Layla Rose Tayor, 8, and a treasured daughter to Ann Taylor.

She was also loved by brother Chris Taylor, nephew Nathan Taylor and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Ellis Findlay.

Ann Marie had suffered with heart problems for almost a year and had recently been diagnosed with heart failure due to an enlarged heart.

She took a cardiac arrest on Monday and was transferred to ICU in Ninewells to be treated on life support.

She then passed on Friday at around quarter to midnight after she was taken off life support in the afternoon.

‘We were best friends’

Ann Marie’s son, Dean, and mum, Ann, have paid tributes to their mum and daughter, describing her as a energetic, kind and charitable person who loved to travel and was cherished by everyone.

Dean said: “One thing we will always say about my mum is that everything that she did, it was always for everybody else’s best interest.

“From my perspective as her son, up until I was a teenager we were glued side to side the entire time.

“We were best friends because my mum has been a single parent for both me and my little sister.

“My mum took on the role of both parents so we did everything together.

“As I grew older, she gave me the tools to be independent and basically taught me everything that she believed in.

“She gave me good tools for life, I definitely wouldn’t have been able to handle this situation as well as I think I am without her upbringing.

“We always loved each other to bits no matter what.”

Ann Marie had a booming career in the make up artist industry in Dundee with her business ‘Make Up By Ann Marie‘ which she started in 2015.

Dean said: “She started off in our hallway with just a desk and a mirror.

“My mum was always jumping around different things, thinking different ideas, so that’s how it really started and then we moved to my current house where she had her own studio in the house.

“She mainly did home appointments for people’s makeup but she’s done a lot of weddings over the years and that’s what she told me she enjoyed the most.”

‘It’s unbelievable what Ann’s done in her life’

Ann Marie grew up in Whitfield where she attended Kellyfield Primary School and then went on to Whitfield High School, now Braeview Academy.

Ann Marie’s mum, Ann, said that she was an ambitious person who was consistently trying new things and doing charity work.

Ann said: “She crammed so much into 47 years, it’s unbelievable what Ann’s done in her life.

“She was the youngest person ever to go on an expedition at that time to the Borneo jungle for 10 weeks, her headmaster at Whitfield High put her forward for it.”

Ann said that Ann Marie previously worked in Dundee bars the Circus and the Bush with her brother Chris, as well as regularly singing in various bars across the city.

Ann added: “She qualified as a paraglider instructor and she ran her makeup business and was very successful – she won an award just before lockdown.

“She did a lot of charity work, she was going to a Christmas fair and she did so much craft work, the house is full of it

“She was also doing a charity fire walk at the end of this month, it was for the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland charity.

“My mum, her granny, died about six months ago and she was heart broken.

“She was still mourning for her granny and I had had a heart attack not long before that so she took over the caring role for me and she was here all the time and she was more concerned about me when she was actually ill herself.

“She was perfect.”

‘One of the kindest souls I’ve met’

Hundreds have paid tribute to Ann Marie on her Facebook page, in memory of her life.

Darcy Dewar wrote: “One of the kindest souls I’ve met, your painting will have pride of place in my home always Ann. I’ll miss our messenger late night yaps so much. Fly my beautiful friend.”

Gary Brown said: “Devastated to hear this news, your children are a credit to you and we will look out for them in your absence and be a shoulder to cry on when the need us. Until we meet again.”

Robyn Wilcox wrote: “She was amazing person and so talented and just superstar in everything she does. I loved to come get my make up done and good chat and always going on about singing. Going to miss it all.”

Close friend Apryl Keenan wrote a poem in Ann Marie’s memory:

“Remember remember the 5th of November

Ann lit up the sky with love

She used all the fireworks as a sign to all

That she’s up there in heaven above

Blasted away in a flurry of glitter

As only our Annie could do

We will miss her greatly, that woman of ours

Ann: we will always love you”

Ann Marie’s family have advised that funeral arrangements will be posted on her Facebook page for those who wish to attend.