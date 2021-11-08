Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free wifi launched at Dundee Waterfront in £2 million investment

By James Simpson
November 8 2021, 1.49pm Updated: November 8 2021, 2.03pm
Urban beach at Dundee Waterfront.
Free wifi has been installed at Dundee Waterfront as part of a £2 million investment.

The public network is available to all, with no time limits, following Monday’s launch.

It comes after years of discussion about wifi at the Waterfront and initial plans said it could be installed in 2018.

The V&A Dundee.

Dundee City Council installed the wifi alongside a 5G testbed geared and an interactive digital play park.

Mark Flynn, the council’s convener of city development, said: “This is another important milestone in the transformation of the central Waterfront area.

“The high-speed public wifi network has a whole host of uses, now and in the future, and I’m sure it will be welcomed by people who live and work in the area as well as the many visitors we host each year.”

Councillor Mark Flynn.

He added: “This development is just part of our wider ambitions as a leading digital city, including working with partners on next-generation fibre broadband accessible throughout the city.”

The wifi was provided in a partnership between the council and AWTG, Abertay University, the Scottish Futures Trust and the Scotland 5G Centre.

‘Really valuable service’

Professor Gregor White, Dean of Abertay University’s school of design and informatics said: “It’s great to see the public 5G wifi network going live in Dundee as we continue to progress work that will test the capabilities of the technology and its capacity to benefit the way we keep in touch, socialise and do business.

“The rollout of 5G is great for many of the tech companies in the city, and we are excited to be involved in research and development with businesses, while also offering a really valuable service for our local community and visitors to the city.”

