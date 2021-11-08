Free wifi launched at Dundee Waterfront in £2 million investment

An error occurred. Please try again.

Free wifi has been installed at Dundee Waterfront as part of a £2 million investment.

The public network is available to all, with no time limits, following Monday’s launch.

It comes after years of discussion about wifi at the Waterfront and initial plans said it could be installed in 2018.

Dundee City Council installed the wifi alongside a 5G testbed geared and an interactive digital play park.

Mark Flynn, the council’s convener of city development, said: “This is another important milestone in the transformation of the central Waterfront area.

“The high-speed public wifi network has a whole host of uses, now and in the future, and I’m sure it will be welcomed by people who live and work in the area as well as the many visitors we host each year.”

He added: “This development is just part of our wider ambitions as a leading digital city, including working with partners on next-generation fibre broadband accessible throughout the city.”

The wifi was provided in a partnership between the council and AWTG, Abertay University, the Scottish Futures Trust and the Scotland 5G Centre.

‘Really valuable service’

Professor Gregor White, Dean of Abertay University’s school of design and informatics said: “It’s great to see the public 5G wifi network going live in Dundee as we continue to progress work that will test the capabilities of the technology and its capacity to benefit the way we keep in touch, socialise and do business.

“The rollout of 5G is great for many of the tech companies in the city, and we are excited to be involved in research and development with businesses, while also offering a really valuable service for our local community and visitors to the city.”