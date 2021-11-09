Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Broughty Ferry curling club celebrates 150th anniversary

By Emma O'Neill
November 9 2021, 7.03am
Former president Ian Steven welcomed current and former members to the the anniversary. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

The Broughty Ferry Curling Club has celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Created on February 20, 1871, the club gathered with old and current members at the Woodlands Hotel to toast its success.

The celebration had been postponed from February by Covid and lockdown. Members, where the eldest attendee was in his late 90s, were relieved to finally be able to join together to recall tales of the club.

Former members
An exhibition celebrated 150 years of the club. Former president Ian Steven welcomed current and former members to the the anniversary. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

The curling club was founded after five gentlemen gathered at the refreshment room at Broughty Ferry train station in January 1871, where plans were made to form the group.

Spending £1,000 – roughly £125,010 in today’s money – the group bought the pond and surrounding ground at Dalhousie Estate.

They set about creating two concrete slides to hold matches on and managed to recruit 39 members in their first year.

Matches and competitions were held as and when possible due to the game depending on the weather.

Historical curling stones were also on display. Former president Ian Steven welcomed current and former members to the the anniversary. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

In 1895, minutes from the club history recorded that winter as one of the most successful they have ever had.

Due to freezing temperatures, the outdoor rinks were covered in ice from January 1 until February 27.

Opening of Dundee Ice Rink

When the Dundee Ice Rink opened in 1938, it changed the future of curling. Members no longer had to rely on the frosty weather, phoning around homes to invite people for a match.

Competitions could be scheduled well in advance, without having to worry that the rink would be melted away.

After World War II, membership in the group dropped. The club made the hard decision to sell back the original rink to the Dalhousie Estate.

The women’s team were very successful for the club. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

In the 1950s, the club began travelling across the world to take part in matches and competitions.

From Canada to Zermatt, members made their mark – event helping the Swiss hotel to start their own curling club.

The last major outdoor game held was on the Lake of Menteith in 1979, which Alistair Scott, a trustee for the group, said was due to temperatures increasing.

“It was colder for longer back then,” he said.

Ian Steve, the former president of the curling club, said: “These days, it is hard to imagine enjoying outdoor competitions.

“When our rinks occupied the current Bonspiel Gardens site, we hosted regular al fresco games from 1875 until the end of the 1950s.

A programme from the 100th anniversary. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“Throughout the years, our successes have been many and varied.

“These include those of the women’s team, who famously won the 1981 Scottish ladies championship to much acclaim.”

However, Ian added: “Despite these successes, Covid has had quite the impact on the club.”

How the pandemic has impacted the group

Younger members, usually associated with the two Dundee Universities, haven’t been playing in the club for the last year due to virtual learning.

Alistair Scott, a trustee for the group, said that like golf, curling was a very sociable sport, so the pandemic had impacted greatly on membership.

He added: “It was very much a rural sport – it was all farmers around Dundee and Angus. It was a way to bring them all together, these traditionally isolated people.

“When the ice rink opened, it was very much supported by them. They loved it.

“It was a very sociable sport.”

Curling club medals
The club has had a very successful history. Former president Ian Steven welcomed current and former members to the the anniversary. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

Hamish Thomson, current president of the club, added: “We all got to know each other really well through the curling. It’s a very convivial sport.

“The greeting is brother and sister curlers.”

He added: “It’s sometimes difficult to keep the activity – it tends to be when you have a little more time in life.

“Until I stopped working, it was quite difficult to get up to the rink for 6pm. I just flew through the door and was straight on to the ice.

“But I enjoy it – it’s good fun.”

The club is always welcoming new members, and you can find out more about joining here. 

