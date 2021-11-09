‘Really frustrating’: Users of Dundee Olympia swimming pools hit out at closure uncertainty

Swimming groups and parents in Dundee have hit out at a lack of information over when the Olympia pools will reopen.

The city’s biggest leisure facility was forced to shut on Tuesday October 13, during the school holidays, due to a reported lighting issue.

But nearly a month on it remains closed, with little information revealed on the reasons for the ongoing shut-down.

It comes just months after it was inaccessible for a prolonged period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closure has led to swimming lessons for children being cancelled and clubs have been forced to move their training elsewhere.

Hundreds of athletes affected by Olympia closure

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee previously confirmed that the pool would remain shut until at least Sunday (November 7) but has failed to provide any further dates.

David Haig, head coach at Dundee City Aquatics, said: “We at Dundee City Aquatics and SASA Midland District have received little or no updates, and those we have been given [have offered us] no opportunity to plan other than a few days in advance.

“We have not been notified that the facility is closed this week, and are merely working on the assumption it is.

“In the club we have in excess of 350 athletes I cannot supply information to and, as Midland District Swimming convener, cannot plan into next year, as bookings for meets are not being accepted, as we are required to do by the governing body.

“This impacts on over 2,000 athletes.

I cannot understand how basic maintenance, or lack of maintenance, has come to this uncertainty.” Swimming coach

“I understand that the management at Olympia may be being kept in the dark about progress and projected timelines, and this is causing friction and testing relationships.

“I recall that maintenance work was done on the lighting over an extended period of time about three to four years ago, and cannot understand how basic maintenance, or lack of maintenance, has come to this uncertainty.”

One parent, whose child receives swimming lessons at the Olympia on a Friday, is calling for information on when the facility will reopen.

He said: “It’s really frustrating, we’ve been given no clarity as to when the pool will be open again and have just been sent a text to tell us all swimming sessions are cancelled again this week.

“Swimming is an essential thing for a child to learn at a young age and it’s putting a stop to that.

“It would just be nice to know when we can expect it to reopen so that we can make other arrangements in advance for alternative lessons.”

Olympia closed for ‘further investigation and works’

The latest update on the Olympia, posted to the Leisure and Culture Dundee website, states: “Due to further investigation and works at Olympia, pools at the centre are currently unavailable.

“All bookings for the pools at Olympia have been suspended, alternative public swimming access is available at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre, Grove, Harris, St Pauls Swim & Sports Centres.

“We will continue to provide further updates on our website and social media as they become available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Courier has contacted Leisure and Culture Dundee to ask when the pool will reopen, and for more details on what is causing the closure.

Dundee councillor Craig Duncan says while it is frustrating, it is important that repairs are done correctly.

He said: “I don’t understand the exact technical nature of what’s going on but obviously the hope is that it’ll be reopened in the near future.

“It’s disappointing that it’s been closed for quite some time but my understanding is that they are working as hard as they can to get it reopened safely.

“Everybody would want to see the facility opened as soon as possible but it has to be safe and it has to be sustainable.

“The last thing that you’d want is for anything to be rushed and then it’s not quite right, and it just has to close in a couple of days’ time again, that would be useless.”