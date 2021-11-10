Multi-million pound Broughty Ferry waterfront plan delayed after residents’ objections

An error occurred. Please try again.

A multi-million pound revamp of Broughty Ferry’s beachfront has been delayed after residents challenged plans to permanently shut a road in the area.

The project, which will see the Esplanade modernised to make it more pedestrian, wheelchair, and cycle friendly, was due to begin this autumn.

But plans to shut Mill Street, a one way route next to the Esplanade car park, have been met with anger from some locals who feel their objections have fallen on deaf ears.

Planning procedures mean the case has now been referred to the Scottish Government who will make a final decision on whether the street will be permanently closed to traffic.

It means work has been delayed by at least six months and, if government officials rule in favour of residents, it could force a review of the project.

In an attempt to mitigate the delays, Dundee City Council has now split the project into sections with work around the castle, which does not affect Mill Street, starting around April next year.

Funded by the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, the upgrade is part of a £9 million coastal path project providing a continuous off-road route between Dundee and Monifieth.

When the Ferry plan was publicised, 17 letters of objection were received.

These included concerns from those living in Rugby Terrace, the Esplanade, and Castle Terrace.

They raised fears over loss of parking provision, alterations to existing roads, including the pedestrianisation of Mill Street, and work to public parks.

‘A child of five could see it’s not going to work’

Mike Wells, who has previously spoken at committee meetings as a representative of Rugby Terrace residents, says the plan will not work.

He said: “All of those who have objected in this area are coming from the same place.

“This is that the closure of Mill Street is crazy and that the cycle path has not been thought through.

“It’s just a very, very poor use of public funds.”

Mr Wells says cyclists will be too close to families and dog walkers who park on the esplanade and flock to the area, particularly during the summer.

He also says closing Mill Street will funnel traffic into other streets, causing congestion.

He added: “I think if you asked school kids to come up with an idea for how it would work, you would get a better plan.

“A child of five could see it’s not going to work.

“This isn’t nimbyism [not in my back yard] — I don’t want people to think we are complaining for no reason.

“We have genuine concerns about the effect this design will have.”

‘Continual discussions’ with residents

The Esplanade plan, including the closure of Mill Street, has already been agreed by councillors.

Addressing residents’ concerns at that committee meeting, the project’s manager Gerry Conway said there will be “continual discussions” with locals to tweak the plans before they begin.

He acknowledged the majority of consultation respondents would prefer it if the route segregated cyclists and pedestrians.

However, he said doing this was ruled out as it would encourage those on bikes to increase speed and go their “Strava best”, therefore risking the safety of walkers.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The construction programme has been reviewed to take account of technical constraints, building work is now expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“Work will still take place in phases to minimise disruption.

“It is hoped that subject to necessary permissions, approvals and licence, Castle Approach/West Beach front will start in early spring 2022, with Castle Green – Mill Street – Esplanade East Beach front beginning in autumn 2022/winter 2022-23, although these dates could still be subject to change.

“Meanwhile other phases have been completed, most recently the strategic link from Balmossie Street providing a fully surfaced and lit path connecting with the similarly equipped stretch at the Seven Arches to Monifieth High School.”