Dundee’s West End Christmas is back, bigger and better than ever

Dundee’s West End Christmas is back and it is going to bigger and better than ever.

The usual festive fun in the West End became digital events last year due to Covid.

Now, organisers are promising the biggest two weeks of Christmas celebrations since the community celebrations started 21 years ago.

This year’s festivities will begin with the switching on of the lights on the West End community Christmas tree outside Sainsbury’s in the Perth Road late afternoon on November 27.

The fun will then continue for two weeks before finishing on December 11.

More than 30 events

Chairman of the West End Christmas Committee, Fraser Macpherson, said: “Although we were able to run West End Christmas Fortnight last year, because of the Covid lockdowns most of our events had to run online.”

He added: “This year, we are back to something much more like normal.

“During the fortnight that runs from Saturday November 27 until Saturday December 11 we will hold well over thirty events – the most we have ever run.

“Big thanks go to all the Christmas committee members, community groups, churches and everyone else who has made this happen – community spirit is alive and well in the wonderful West End.”

What are the events?

The biggest events are:

November 27 – Christmas light switch-on, Perth Road

December 2 – West End Christmas market, Miller’s Wynd car park and community fridge, Perth Road

December 5 – Carols, ceilidh and hot chocolate, Miller’s Wynd car park.

·December 7 – Online Christmas concert and community awards

A full list of events is available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.