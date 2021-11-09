Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s West End Christmas is back, bigger and better than ever

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 9 2021, 12.00pm
Dundee's West End Christmas lights switch-on 2019.
Dundee’s West End Christmas is back and it is going to bigger and better than ever.

The usual festive fun in the West End became digital events last year due to Covid.

Now, organisers are promising the biggest two weeks of Christmas celebrations since the community celebrations started 21 years ago.

Councillor Fraser MacPherson and Santa at a previous West End Christmas event.

This year’s festivities will begin with the switching on of the lights on the West End community Christmas tree outside Sainsbury’s in the Perth Road late afternoon on November 27.

The fun will then continue for two weeks before finishing on December 11.

More than 30 events

Chairman of the West End Christmas Committee, Fraser Macpherson, said: “Although we were able to run West End Christmas Fortnight last year, because of the Covid lockdowns most of our events had to run online.”

Fintry Pipe Band lead the celebrations at a previous West End Christmas lights switch-on

He added: “This year, we are back to something much more like normal.

“During the fortnight that runs from Saturday November 27 until Saturday December 11 we will hold well over thirty events – the most we have ever run.

“Big thanks go to all the Christmas committee members, community groups, churches and everyone else who has made this happen – community spirit is alive and well in the wonderful West End.”

What are the events?

The biggest events are:

  • November 27 – Christmas light switch-on, Perth Road
  • December  2 – West End Christmas market, Miller’s Wynd car park and community fridge, Perth Road
  • December 5 – Carols, ceilidh and hot chocolate, Miller’s Wynd car park.
  • ·December 7 – Online Christmas concert and community awards

A full list of events is available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.

