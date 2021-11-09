Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Creatives flock to Dundee to celebrate launch of Design for Planet Festival

By Matteo Bell
November 9 2021, 4.15pm Updated: November 9 2021, 4.37pm
Designers from across the UK gathered at the V&A in Dundee today for the launch of the Design for the Planet Festival.
Dozen of designers from across the UK have gathered at the V&A museum in Dundee to celebrate the launch of the nation’s Design for Planet Festival.

The two day event — taking place over Tuesday and Wednesday — aims to promote and discuss design’s place in the ongoing climate crisis alongside the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Organised by the UK’s Design Council, the festival will feature two days of talks, workshops and discussions on how creativity and design can be used to combat climate change.

Those unable to make it to the event in person have also been offered the chance to attend virtually — with 4,000 participants joining from the comfort of their own homes.

Being in Dundee feels ‘fantastic’

Design Council CEO Minnie Moll described the V&A building as “phenomenal” and said holding the event in the city feels right.

She said: “We were so excited to have this design festival here.

“It was very intentional. Dundee is the only UNESCO City of Design in the UK.

“We wanted to be in Scotland, but felt it was just somehow really fitting to be near Glasgow but not in Glasgow.

Attendees at the gallery’s restaurant.

“And the building is phenomenal, so you couldn’t get a better backdrop to pull together a hundred of the leading designers in the country.

“‘I’ve not been to Dundee for a while and — arriving yesterday — it just felt fantastic.

“I think there’s this sense that Dundee is very much growing in stature and venture again.”

Many local designers are also taking part in the festival.

‘It’s nice to see people from Dundee here’

Sandy Greene, who runs ScrapAntics in the city centre, said: “I think this is a massive opportunity for designers in Dundee.

“It’s nice to see so many people from Dundee here.

“There’s been so many absolutely brilliant conversations and inspirations from the speakers.

“But really, it’s about how we need to collaborate and share ideas, and share failures.

Sandy Greene at the festival.

“We need to be looking not only at where our materials have come from, but how we’re going to take them apart once they’re finished.”

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee, added: “We are living in a climate emergency and we all need to consider the differences we can each make, no matter how small compared to how infinite the challenge is.

“It can feel overwhelming, yet creativity is a catalyst for change.

V&A Director Leonie Bell wearing a design from Dundee-based fashion designer, Hayley Scanlan.
V&A Director Leonie Bell.

“Those of us working in design have a key role to play in imagining other ways and in committing to action.

“Design influences every aspect of our lives, and the design sector holds invaluable knowledge and skills that can help avert the environmental precipice we’re facing.

“Working with Design Council to deliver this important gathering, connecting the UK’s design community, is a crucial next step in considering how design and designers can play a leading role in protecting the planet for the future.”

