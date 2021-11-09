Olympic hopeful Natasha McKay among the Dundee skaters celebrating success at international Tayside Trophy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s Olympic hopeful Natasha McKay came out on top at an international ice skating competition in the city at the weekend.

The 26-year-old was among more than 400 skaters from around the world competing for the Tayside Trophy.

Natasha, the current and four time British champion, won both the short and free programme, leaving her the event’s overall winner.

And fellow Ice Dundee team members Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby also performed spectacularly and came home with the gold.

They are among several Dundee skaters to enjoy success during the second six-day event.

Season best for Natasha

For Natasha McKay, the result marks a new season best.

She said she loved being able to skate in front of a home crowd.

“I am happy with both my performances and this brings me closer to my ultimate goal – skating at the Olympics Games 2022 in Beijing,” she said.

“I am now off to Austria to compete at the Ice Challenge before the British Championships at the start of December.”

And senior pair skaters Anastasia and Luke are celebrating a personal best, with their score allowing them to qualify for the European and World Championships.

Luke said: “I am very happy with our result.

“We reached our goal which was the qualification score for European’s and World’s, in both the short and the free Program.

“On top of that we also won the competition and scored a new personal best.”

Youth ice skating

And it’s not just the senior skaters who are celebrating.

In the youth skating, Ice Dundee’s Hannah Gay, 11, came in third in the women’s beginners category.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Emily Thomson, 12, scored silver for her skate in the basic novice under-13’s – also earning herself a new personal best.

And in the intermediates, Dundee’s Polly Morris came out on top, taking home the gold. Fellow teammate Jessica Wilson came third.

Emma Lyons finished third in the under 15s category, while Anya Robertson took the top spot in the short programme and third in the free programme.

Olympic coach Simon Briggs said: “I am delighted with the performances of our skaters.

“Natasha and our pair team took home the gold medal in a strong international field.

“Our other senior skaters had great performances as well and we have seen some real fighting spirit.

“This is only the second time the international Tayside Trophy has taken place and it was a great success. I am looking forward to having another world class event in Dundee next year.”