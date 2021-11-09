Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic hopeful Natasha McKay among the Dundee skaters celebrating success at international Tayside Trophy

By Emma O'Neill
November 9 2021, 7.36pm
Natasha McKay, Luke Digby and Anastasia Vaipan-Law all took gold at the Tayside Trophy. Supplied

Dundee’s Olympic hopeful Natasha McKay came out on top at an international ice skating competition in the city at the weekend.

The 26-year-old was among more than 400 skaters from around the world competing for the Tayside Trophy.

Natasha, the current and four time British champion, won both the short and free programme, leaving her the event’s overall winner.

Natasha McKay dundee ice
Natasha, centre, took first place at the Tayside Trophy. Supplied

And fellow Ice Dundee team members Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby also performed spectacularly and came home with the gold.

They are among several Dundee skaters to enjoy success during the second six-day event.

Season best for Natasha

For Natasha McKay, the result marks a new season best.

She said she loved being able to skate in front of a home crowd.

“I am happy with both my performances and this brings me closer to my ultimate goal – skating at the Olympics Games 2022 in Beijing,” she said.

“I am now off to Austria to compete at the Ice Challenge before the British Championships at the start of December.”

Pairs skate
Anastasia and Luke qualified for the European Championship thanks to their skate. Supplied.

And senior pair skaters Anastasia and Luke are celebrating a personal best, with their score allowing them to qualify for the European and World Championships.

Luke said: “I am very happy with our result.

“We reached our goal which was the qualification score for European’s and World’s, in both the short and the free Program.

“On top of that we also won the competition and scored a new personal best.”

Youth ice skating

And it’s not just the senior skaters who are celebrating.

In the youth skating, Ice Dundee’s Hannah Gay, 11, came in third in the women’s beginners category.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Emily Thomson, 12, scored silver for her skate in the basic novice under-13’s – also earning herself a new personal best.

And in the intermediates, Dundee’s Polly Morris came out on top, taking home the gold. Fellow teammate Jessica Wilson came third.

Emily thomson
Emily Thomson scored a personal best during the skate. Supplied

Emma Lyons finished third in the under 15s category, while Anya Robertson took the top spot in the short programme and third in the free programme.

Olympic coach Simon Briggs said: “I am delighted with the performances of our skaters.

“Natasha and our pair team took home the gold medal in a strong international field.

“Our other senior skaters had great performances as well and we have seen some real fighting spirit.

“This is only the second time the international Tayside Trophy has taken place and it was a great success. I am looking forward to having another world class event in Dundee next year.”

