Two arrested and bike seized after ‘dangerous driving’ in Dundee park

By Katy Scott
November 9 2021, 9.55pm Updated: November 10 2021, 9.31am
quak bike dundee
The quad bike was seized after it was spotted being used in Camperdown Park.

Dundee police arrested a man and a woman in relation to dangerous driving of a quad bike on Tuesday.

Police seized the quad bike at around 2pm on Dunmure Street after receiving reports that it had been used “dangerously” in Camperdown Park, as well as on various streets around Kirkton, Dundee.

A 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and charged for various offences relating to the incident.

Two other men, aged 34 and 17, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for “numerous” road traffic offences.

Ongoing quad bike issues

Officers in Dundee seized the quad bike as part of OP Challenge, which aims to tackle anti-social behaviour across the city.

Locals have reported several instances involving dangerous bikers across Dundee’s parks in recent months.

Community policing efforts were increased in summer following reckless driving involving bikers in Caird Park and Camperdown Park.

The Caird Park golf course green was also allegedly torn up by bikers in July.

quad bikes
Areas of the Caird Park Golf Course were damaged by bikers during summer.

Caird Park employees were forced to wear body cameras after efforts to stop the bikers led to them being verbally abused.

Local police have asked anyone with information concerning the illegal or anti-social use of motorbikes, off-road bikes and mopeds to call 101.

People can also report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

