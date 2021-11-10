Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children's mural damaged by vandals in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 10 2021, 12.22pm Updated: November 10 2021, 3.20pm
The ceiling of the mural has been damaged by vandals
A colourful mural created by Dundee schoolchildren has been damaged by vandals.

The group behind the artwork say they are devastated and heartbroken and can’t understand why anyone would want to carry out such a wanton act of vandalism.

They also fear that they won’t be able to  afford the thousands of pounds it could cost to repair or replace the mural.

Primary pupils

The artwork was designed by artist Zoe Gibson and worked on by pupils from Ancrum Road and St Mary’s primary school pupils earlier this year.

Heather Henry, chairwoman of Love Lochee said: “This is heartbreaking for all of us involved.

The mural that has been damaged was created by local school children

“I discovered the damage on Sunday and reported it to the police straight away.”

Heather said that the vandals have used a knife to slice into the roof of the mural.

Significant damage

She said: “Because of where the vandalism is and because of the rain we have had water is now seeping into the rest of the mural and totally undermining it.

“The final damage is likely to be significant.”

Heather said that at the moment the group have no idea how they will be able to carry out either repairs or even replace the mural if it is discovered that that’s what’s needed.

She said: “This artwork was funded by an £8000 regeneration fund grant.

“We reckon it will cost hundreds of pounds at least to rectify what has happened here and we simply do not have that kind of money.”

Heartbroken

Heather said: “We are just so disappointed and actually heartbroken that someone has done this – we just don’t understand why.

“This work was carried out by the children along with the artist Zoe Gibson and the kids got so much out of it.
“They loved this project and really invested in it. They were telling their parents and grandparents all about it while it was happening.”

Heather Henry with one of the other murals at the site

She added: “The mural is loved by everyone in the community and really helped to bring everyone together.

“People even come from outwith Lochee to see it.”

Police appeal

Police Scotland has issued an appeal to find those responsible.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after a mural created by school children in Dundee was vandalised.

“The artwork at the pedestrian tunnel connecting Lochee High Street with Aimer Square and Ballater Street was vandalised overnight between Saturday November 6 and Sunday November 7.”

‘Trip to the berries’

The mural at the underpass was designed by artist Zoe Gibson, with input from the local history group and schoolchildren.

It was completed in May and at the time it was described as a representation of trips to “the berries”, to pick fruit.

It forms part of a bigger street art project in Lochee, including murals of Michael Marra and mill workers.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0032575/21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

