Dundee City Council leader defends choice to back city for new jobs after Nicola Sturgeon quizzed

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has defended the government’s choice to back the city as the location for more than 1,300 jobs after an Ayrshire counterpart quizzed Nicola Sturgeon on the matter.

North Ayrshire Council leader Joe Cullinane has questioned the First Minister on the decision to base jobs at the new benefits HQ in Dundee.

Some 2,000 new jobs are to be created at Social Security Scotland, with the “bulk” of those expected to be at the headquarters at Dundee Waterfront.

Mr Cullinane has asked Ms Sturgeon for an explanation around the government’s choice on where to base the new welfare offices.

Mr Cullinane also raised the fact 300 NHS 24 jobs are also set to be created in Dundee after we revealed that the NHS 24 hub in the city could be open by Christmas.

But Councillor John Alexander said Dundee worked hard for every job created in the city.

Responding to the letter from his counterpart, he said the decision to back the city for the new jobs was based on merit.

In the letter to Nicola Sturgeon, Joe Culliane said the decision to base the benefits jobs in Dundee over North Ayrshire – a decision made many months ago – did not match up to Scottish Government “rhetoric” on inclusive growth.

“I am once again writing to your Scottish Government asking for clarification on the process upon which the location of these jobs is decided and how that matches the government’s rhetoric on supposed priorities such as ‘inclusive growth’,” he wrote.

He added: “These jobs would have helped address the stark levels of regional inequality that plague Scotland.

“It was therefore scandalous that North Ayrshire was then knocked out of the assessment process at the first round due to a misconceived, and quite frankly insulting, view by government officials that it would be ‘difficult to recruit staff’ in our area, a view that I continue to believe was a slur on the skills of local people.”

The Scottish Government said in response that it was committed to working with Mr Cullinane and his administration.

“The decision on the location of Social Security Scotland was taken some years ago following the completion of a detailed and robust analytical exercise,” it said.

“The new 2,000 jobs that will be created are to be welcomed and include 400 local jobs across Scotland.”

Councillor Cullinane is essentially campaigning for his local area and I respect that Councillor John Alexander

Asked about the letter, John Alexander said the city “works hard” for every job created here.

He told The Courier: “Recent jobs announcements in Dundee are hugely positive, in a city that has poverty levels which are too high.

“We should be clear that Dundee needs, deserves and works hard for each and every job created here.

‘Good reason’ to base new jobs in Dundee

He explained the decision was based on a number of aspects, such as access to a skilled workforce as well as office space, connectivity and accessibility.

Mr Alexander added: “Dundee has led the way nationally in the way we have built support and welfare advice services, in partnership with the third sector.

“It’s worth remembering that Social Security Scotland have been co-locating and delivering services alongside council welfare staff.

“A new and innovative model which is set to benefit many who access services.

“Councillor Cullinane is essentially campaigning for his local area and I respect that.

I’m sure I’d be doing the same in his shoes but it doesn’t change the fact that there is significant merit and good reason for these 1300-plus jobs coming to the city.”