Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Tell the people of Dundee what’s going on’: Transparency calls over Olympia closure

By Matteo Bell and Amie Flett
November 10 2021, 6.36pm
A number of questions remain about the closure at the Olympia swimming pools.
A number of questions remain about the closure at the Olympia swimming pools.

There are calls for more transparency around the closure of the Olympia swimming pools in Dundee – after bosses confirmed they will remain closed until at least December.

The pools – which only opened eight years ago – have been shut since October 13 due to what was initially described as a lighting problem.

Since then operator Leisure and Culture Dundee has issued several updates confirming delays to the reopening of the facilities as contractors carry out work.

But on Wednesday it confirmed that “various items of plant and equipment” are needed for the “planned upgrading and refurbishment works” – and that it requires the approval of councillors to proceed.

That means the venue will be shut until at least December 6, when the relevant committee meets, but could remain closed beyond that while the work is carried out.

Olympia operator refuses to answer key questions

The Courier put various questions to Leisure and Culture Dundee on Wednesday around the nature of the issues, the timescale for repairs and the potential cost.

In response, a spokesman said: “These are all reasonable questions that will be answered in December as per the statement.”

Now the operator is facing calls for more information to be released in advance of December’s meeting.

Councillor Richard McCready, Scottish Labour councillor for the West End, said: “I’m not prepared to wait until the next committee meeting for answers on what’s happened.

“This has gone on for far too long and we need to have clarity.

Dundee councillor Richard McCready
Councillor Richard McCready.

“They need to be telling the people of Dundee what’s going on.

“We need more transparency here.”

His calls have been echoed by Broughty Ferry Scottish Conservative councillor Philip Scott.

He told The Courier: “I understand not wanting to go into all the technical details but we need a wee bit more information about what’s going on.

“If you don’t give as much information as you can, people are going to be left in the dark.

Dundee councillor Philip Scott
Broughty Ferry councillor Philip Scott.

“It’s important for councillors and – more importantly – the public to be kept informed about these things.

“We all need to be kept in the loop.”

The lack of information has also left users of the pool frustrated.

Responding to the latest statement, David Haig, head coach at Dundee City Aquatics, said: “It is a real challenge for DCA in the short and medium term.

“We have been working over the last month or so in complete uncertainty, and today’s announcement does not provide the clarity we hoped for.

The entrance to the Olympia.

“Swimming opportunity across our squads has been severely curtailed. Our divers have had no pool time at all, and senior athletes, some competing at a very high level, who have worked so hard since return after Covid, have lost about 70% of our pool access.

“It is challenging to keep them motivated at times to achieve their best.”

Despite the ongoing problems at the facility, a source has told The Courier that there are no plans to keep the pools shut in the longer-term.

£31.5m ‘centrepiece’ opened to fanfare in 2013

The Olympia opened in June 2013 at a cost of £31.5 million, including £3m from sportscotland.

The centre, on East Whale Lane, was built as a replacement for the old swimming pool – which stood on the site now occupied by the V&A.

The previous building was knocked down to make way for the museum as part of the redevelopment of the Waterfront.

The old Olympia in 1991.

At the time, Dundee City Council boasted of an adaptable 50-metre competition pool, a wave pool, rapid river, dive pool, flumes and a fitness suite as being among its facilities.

Councillor Ken Guild, then council leader, described it as a “centrepiece of a massive investment programme” in sport in the city.

He added: “I am sure that everyone will agree that this magnificent new Olympia has been worth the wait.”

Officials as work started on the new pool.

In 2014 the pools closed for five weeks for maintenance work, just over a year after they had opened, including a deep clean and the installation of new drying equipment for swimming costumes.

Dundee City Aquatics described that closure as “quite a setback”.

Flumes inside the new Olympia.

In 2016 it emerged that doors at the Olympia had been out of action after breaking for a total of 45 days since the centre had opened.

The pools were then forced into a months-long closure when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

More from The Courier