Driver’s CCTV appeal as Dundee crash causes £5k worth of damage to car

A man has launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to track down a Dundee driver that crashed into the side of his car then left the scene.

A video shows the moment a white Vauxhall Insignia ploughed into Mark Thompson’s Mercedes-Benz CLA, at the junction of Old Glamis Road and Park Road.

It happened on Halloween but so far, neither Mark nor the police have been able to track down the person responsible.

Mark, 35, is now looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the driver – saying he could be left £5,000 out of pocket.

‘The guy just drove off’

He said: “I was coming into Park Road as he was exiting the junction before the collision.

“I got out and made sure the other driver was OK and thankfully everyone was fine.

“He had a youngster in the passenger seat and he was very apologetic about what happened.

“Before I got back into the car I said, ‘we’d be better moving off the junction’, so we weren’t blocking it, before exchanging details.

“The guy just drove off towards the Clepington Road area, I couldn’t believe it.”

Mark was able to find CCTV of the collision from a nearby house.

He added: “We’ve released the footage to see if anyone can recognise the car.

“I’ve also been checking in with other body shops to see if they have fixed an Insignia in recent days as there was some damage to his front driver’s side.

“The repairs to my vehicle are currently sitting at just under £5,000. I’d only just bought the car in the days before the incident.

“Given the nature of the collision and the fact he had a youngster in the car I think it is sickening he just drove off.”

Police trying to trace driver

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a white Vauxhall car colliding with another vehicle on Old Glamis Road/Park Road, Dundee around 6pm on 31 October.

“The driver left the scene. There were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”