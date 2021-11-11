Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver’s CCTV appeal as Dundee crash causes £5k worth of damage to car

By James Simpson
November 11 2021, 4.53pm Updated: November 11 2021, 5.08pm

A man has launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to track down a Dundee driver that crashed into the side of his car then left the scene.

A video shows the moment a white Vauxhall Insignia ploughed into Mark Thompson’s Mercedes-Benz CLA, at the junction of Old Glamis Road and Park Road.

It happened on Halloween but so far, neither Mark nor the police have been able to track down the person responsible.

Mark, 35, is now looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the driver – saying he could be left £5,000 out of pocket.

‘The guy just drove off’

He said: “I was coming into Park Road as he was exiting the junction before the collision.

“I got out and made sure the other driver was OK and thankfully everyone was fine.

“He had a youngster in the passenger seat and he was very apologetic about what happened.

“Before I got back into the car I said, ‘we’d be better moving off the junction’, so we weren’t blocking it, before exchanging details.

“The guy just drove off towards the Clepington Road area, I couldn’t believe it.”

Mark was able to find CCTV of the collision from a nearby house.

Some of the damage to the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

He added: “We’ve released the footage to see if anyone can recognise the car.

“I’ve also been checking in with other body shops to see if they have fixed an Insignia in recent days as there was some damage to his front driver’s side.

“The repairs to my vehicle are currently sitting at just under £5,000. I’d only just bought the car in the days before the incident.

“Given the nature of the collision and the fact he had a youngster in the car I think it is sickening he just drove off.”

Police trying to trace driver

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a white Vauxhall car colliding with another vehicle on Old Glamis Road/Park Road, Dundee around 6pm on 31 October.

“The driver left the scene. There were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

