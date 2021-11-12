‘I could have been raped’: Dundee hairdresser fights off man after indecent exposure By James Simpson November 12 2021, 6.02pm Updated: November 12 2021, 7.25pm Kim Deans outside her Stobswell hairdressing salon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier The wind beneath his Wings: How Scotland inspired Paul McCartney after The Beatles split Yvonne Barr: Tributes to ‘lovely’ Dundee woman after alleged Bonfire Night murder ‘Institutional homophobia’ meant police dismissed Port evidence, inquests told Montrose: Police probe after ‘menacing’ man targets two shops