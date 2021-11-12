Former Stevie Wonder manager among Dundee Uni rector nominees

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two candidates will go head to head for the title of Dundee University rector — including Stevie Wonder’s former manager.

Students at the University of Dundee have been considering potential nominees for their new rector.

The successful candidate will represent the interests of students on the university court.

Nominations for the position closed on Wednesday, with two candidates now in the running.

Two nominees for Dundee Uni rector

Former Stevie Wonder manager Keith Harris has been nominated, alongside branch secretary of the Dundee Trades Union Council (TUC) Mike Arnott.

Mike has been a advocate for workers’ rights across Dundee for years as the local TUC representative.

Keith Harris previously managed Mowtown Records and also chaired UK Music’s Diversity & Equality Taskforce.

Voting will open for Dundee students on November 24. The winning candidate will be announced on November 30.

The current rector at the University of Dundee is Courier columnist Jim Spence.

He announced his resignation at the end of March, saying that he could not support the students as much as was needed.

Mr Spence, a born and bred Dundonian, was elected unopposed in February 2019. However, he left the unpaid post before the usual three-year tenure is up.

Past Dundee University rectors include Stephen Fry, Brian Cox and Lorraine Kelly.