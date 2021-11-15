Winter clothing campaign launched to help vulnerable Tayside people

An error occurred. Please try again.

People in Tayside are being encouraged to donate clothing to help keep vulnerable people warm this winter.

Hillcrest has launched its Share the Warmth campaign and is collecting new and pre-owned jackets, sweaters, gloves, hats and scarves, as well as new socks, to distribute to people who use its services in Dundee and the surrounding area.

‘Small gesture can make a huge difference’

Clare McNally, fundraising and grants officer, said: “With the harsh winter weather fast approaching and energy bills continuing to rise, we’re collecting warm clothing to help those who desperately need it.

“What may seem like a small gesture can make a huge difference to those struggling to keep warm.

“All of the items we receive will be handed out to low income families, homeless people and individuals in recovery from substance use, as well as isolated older people.”

People can drop off clothing at these points:

Hillcrest HQ on 1 Explorer Road, Dundee from Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9am-1pm

from Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9am-1pm Hillcrest office at 4 South Ward Road, Dundee from Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9am-1pm

from Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9am-1pm Past Present Futures shop at 104 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry from Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm

All clothing donated towards the campaign will go towards helping Hillcrest service users across Tayside as the colder months draw in.

Claire added: “Our staff and volunteers continue to follow hygiene control guidance around the handling and storage of donations in light of the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic.”