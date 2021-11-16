Dundee misses out on Radio 1 Big Weekend as BBC opts for Coventry

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee has missed out on hosting the Radio 1 Big Weekend festival in 2022, with BBC bosses opting to host the event in Coventry.

After two years online, organisers have announced Radio 1’s live music festival will “return to the field” in Coventry.

The event had been scheduled to run in Dundee in 2020, fourteen years since it was last hosted in the city, but coronavirus forced it to become go virtual.

Tens of thousands of music fans had been expected to descend on Dundee, with many left disappointed after it was canceled for health and safety reasons.

And despite hopes the event could be staged once again be staged at Camperdown in 2022, the BBC has confirmed that it has opted for Coventry.

Asked about the decision to base the event in Coventry rather than Dundee, the corporation refused to comment.

The flagship live music event is expected to attract the “biggest artists on the planet”, with some 70,000 fans expected over three days.

The live music event will take place from May 27 to 29 next year, with the final line-up set to be confirmed.

In previous years stars including Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Stormzy and other artists have performed in towns and cities across the UK.

Perth’s Scone Palace hosted the “biggest weekend” in 2018, which was staged in four locations across the UK to capitalise on the absence of Glastonbury from that year’s festival calendar.

Performers in Perth included Nigel Kennedy and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as Simple Minds and Emeli Sandé.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend always kicks off the UK’s festival season in style, so we’re delighted to be bringing it back to the field again for 2022.

“We’ve got some incredibly exciting ideas in the pipeline for the event this time around, and we can’t wait to bring some of the biggest artists on the planet along with us when we head to Coventry in May.”