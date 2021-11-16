Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee misses out on Radio 1 Big Weekend as BBC opts for Coventry

By Alasdair Clark
November 16 2021, 12.01am
Radio Big Weekend Dundee
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend back in 2006.

Dundee has missed out on hosting the Radio 1 Big Weekend festival in 2022, with BBC bosses opting to host the event in Coventry.

After two years online, organisers have announced Radio 1’s live music festival will “return to the field” in Coventry.

The event had been scheduled to run in Dundee in 2020, fourteen years since it was last hosted in the city, but coronavirus forced it to become go virtual.

Tens of thousands of music fans had been expected to descend on Dundee, with many left disappointed after it was canceled for health and safety reasons.

Amy MacDonald performs at Scone Palace in 2018.

And despite hopes the event could be staged once again be staged at Camperdown in 2022, the BBC has confirmed that it has opted for Coventry.

Asked about the decision to base the event in Coventry rather than Dundee, the corporation refused to comment.

The Sugababes were one of the star attractions in 2006.

The flagship live music event is expected to attract the “biggest artists on the planet”, with some 70,000 fans expected over three days.

The live music event will take place from May 27 to 29 next year, with the final line-up set to be confirmed.

In previous years stars including Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Stormzy and other artists have performed in towns and cities across the UK.

Perth’s Scone Palace hosted the “biggest weekend” in 2018, which was staged in four locations across the UK to capitalise on the absence of Glastonbury from that year’s festival calendar.

Performers in Perth included Nigel Kennedy and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as Simple Minds and Emeli Sandé.

Scone Palace in 2018.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend always kicks off the UK’s festival season in style, so we’re delighted to be bringing it back to the field again for 2022.

“We’ve got some incredibly exciting ideas in the pipeline for the event this time around, and we can’t wait to bring some of the biggest artists on the planet along with us when we head to Coventry in May.”

