Spate of break-ins hit businesses and residents across Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 15 2021, 6.54pm Updated: November 15 2021, 7.00pm

Business owners and householders in and around Dundee have been left counting the cost after a series of weekend break- ins.

The break-ins came after a car was stolen in Dundee and then believed to have been used during the offences.

Among them is a garage and lock ups in Broughty Ferry targeted by the thieves, and takeaways in Birkhill.

Police appeal

Police are now appealing for information following the incidents which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In particular, they are keen to trace two men in connection with all the incidents.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are continuing enquiries following a number of break-ins at premises in Broughty Ferry, Dundee and Birkhill on Sunday November 14.

“In the early hours of Sunday morning, two men, stole a white Honda Jazz car, registration number SP3 UDN, from Pitreavie Place in Dundee.

“The men then used this vehicle to target a number of premises in both Dundee and Angus areas.”

Garage targeted

He said that the properties affected include a garage in Dalhousie Road, Broughty Ferry which was broken into around 5.20am.

Barnhill Garage was broken into

The two takeaway restaurants hit were in Campfield Square, Barnhill where a till and money were stolen.

Three lock-ups in Castle Street were damaged and broken into. A garage in Raglan Street, Dundee was also targeted along with a business in Birkhill.

Lockups in Castle Street in Broughty Ferry were also broken into

The spokesman added: “Around 6.10am, police received a report a car was on fire in Duns Crescent, Dundee.

“Officers believe this was the vehicle used in the series of break-ins and criminal damage. It has been uplifted and will be checked by forensic officers.”

CCTV checks

He continued: “Officers are checking CCTV images from in and around the areas affected for any small detail which will assist their enquiries.

“They have established that the two men appear to be around 5ft 9 inches to 5ft 10 inches in height. Both have a slim build and they were wearing dark coloured clothing.

“The driver of the car appears to be wearing a hooded jacket and black gloves. He is wearing trainers with a reflective/fluorescent soles and may have been wearing glasses.

“There is limited information on the male passenger, just that he was wearing a hooded top and trainers.”

Significant damage

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “It’s clear the intention of these two men was to target a number of premises in a short period of time causing significant damage in the process.

“There has been no consideration to the owners of these businesses and properties and the impact these crimes will have on the people involved.

The Steeple chip shop in Campfield Square, Barnhill was also targeted

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the areas in the early hours of Sunday morning. In particular, any motorists with dash cam devices.

“You may have captured the Honda Jazz car on your device and not realised it so I am asking anyone with a dash cam to check its footage. You could have an image which would assist us in identifying the two men responsible for these crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101.  Alternatively, the public can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

