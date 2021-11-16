Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Police step up patrols after high-value break-ins across Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 16 2021, 11.09am
Police patrolling Dundee city centre during the lockdown.
Police say they are increasing patrols in Dundee.

Police have stepped up patrols in Dundee after houses were targeted in a series of high-value break-ins.

Officers are investigating at least seven raids or attempted raids on properties since the end of October.

Police had already confirmed they were hunting for two men in connection with six of the break-ins, but a seventh incident on Bonfire Night is now being probed.

It is understood that Asian families are among those targeted – leading to concerns from the community about safety.

Dates and locations of the break-ins

  • Saturday October 30 – Glamis Road, Dundee
  • Saturday October 30 – Dalrymple Terrace, Dundee
  • Sunday October 31 – Donald Gardens, Dundee
  • Sunday October 31 – Forfar Road, Dundee
  • Sunday October 31 –  Vorlich Drive, Dundee
  • Sunday October 31 –  Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee
  • Friday November 5 – Clayhills Grove, Dundee

Bashir Chohan, from Dundee Islamic Society, says he has been contacted by a number of people who are living in “total terror”.

He said: “Asian families throughout Dundee are terrified.

“They are afraid to leave their homes in case they are the next to be targeted – or even the criminals come back again.

“Until now we have never felt like Asian families have been targeted in any way in Dundee.

Dundee’s Islamic leader Bashir Chohan.

“We are now feeling like we are being singled out. We are feeling threatened and very afraid.”

Mr Chohan believes some of the families have been targeted because they often keep valuable jewellery at home – and that tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of goods have gone missing.

A member of one of the families targeted – who has asked not to be identified – says his home was turned over by the crooks.

He said: “We had valuable jewellery and money stolen but the worst thing is the total mess they left our home in.

The doors to one of the homes targeted.

“Everything was pulled to pieces. Beds were overturned, drawers emptied, floorboards lifted up, doors were smashed, cupboard doors were ripped off and even the dishwasher was damaged.”

The man says that women in his family are now afraid to be left alone.

He added: “They never used to worry. I go to prayer at the Mosque at night but now they don’t want me to go because they are so afraid.

“This is just so sad. We have lived happily alongside everyone in Dundee for many years and now we don’t feel safe any more.”

What action are police taking?

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are investigating a number of high-value housebreakings and attempted housebreakings in Dundee, where jewellery and cash has been stolen.

“Each of the detached homes targeted have been accessed by a rear entrance during the evening when the occupants have been out.

“We are working to establish any links between these crimes. We are following a number of lines of inquiry and liaising with our colleagues from other areas who are investigating similar crimes.”

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, local area commander, said: “Uniform and plain-clothes patrols have been stepped up while our inquiries continue.

I would urge anyone with high-value jewellery and large amounts of cash not to keep them in the house

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald

“Anyone with information on these crimes, or who sees someone acting suspiciously, should contact police.

“I would urge anyone with high-value jewellery and large amounts of cash not to keep them in the house, and to take the relevant security measures.

“If you have to store it in your house, store it securely and out of sight, such as in an anchored safe.

“Anyone with high-value items should take photos of them, as this can assist police with identifying the pieces, should they be recovered.”

It comes after a series of incidents were reported in the Broughty Ferry area at the weekend, with a series of homes and businesses targeted.

