Police step up patrols after high-value break-ins across Dundee

Police have stepped up patrols in Dundee after houses were targeted in a series of high-value break-ins.

Officers are investigating at least seven raids or attempted raids on properties since the end of October.

Police had already confirmed they were hunting for two men in connection with six of the break-ins, but a seventh incident on Bonfire Night is now being probed.

It is understood that Asian families are among those targeted – leading to concerns from the community about safety.

Dates and locations of the break-ins

Saturday October 30 – Glamis Road, Dundee

Saturday October 30 – Dalrymple Terrace, Dundee

Sunday October 31 – Donald Gardens, Dundee

Sunday October 31 – Forfar Road, Dundee

Sunday October 31 – Vorlich Drive, Dundee

Sunday October 31 – Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee

Friday November 5 – Clayhills Grove, Dundee

Bashir Chohan, from Dundee Islamic Society, says he has been contacted by a number of people who are living in “total terror”.

He said: “Asian families throughout Dundee are terrified.

“They are afraid to leave their homes in case they are the next to be targeted – or even the criminals come back again.

“Until now we have never felt like Asian families have been targeted in any way in Dundee.

“We are now feeling like we are being singled out. We are feeling threatened and very afraid.”

Mr Chohan believes some of the families have been targeted because they often keep valuable jewellery at home – and that tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of goods have gone missing.

A member of one of the families targeted – who has asked not to be identified – says his home was turned over by the crooks.

He said: “We had valuable jewellery and money stolen but the worst thing is the total mess they left our home in.

“Everything was pulled to pieces. Beds were overturned, drawers emptied, floorboards lifted up, doors were smashed, cupboard doors were ripped off and even the dishwasher was damaged.”

The man says that women in his family are now afraid to be left alone.

He added: “They never used to worry. I go to prayer at the Mosque at night but now they don’t want me to go because they are so afraid.

“This is just so sad. We have lived happily alongside everyone in Dundee for many years and now we don’t feel safe any more.”

What action are police taking?

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are investigating a number of high-value housebreakings and attempted housebreakings in Dundee, where jewellery and cash has been stolen.

“Each of the detached homes targeted have been accessed by a rear entrance during the evening when the occupants have been out.

“We are working to establish any links between these crimes. We are following a number of lines of inquiry and liaising with our colleagues from other areas who are investigating similar crimes.”

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, local area commander, said: “Uniform and plain-clothes patrols have been stepped up while our inquiries continue.

I would urge anyone with high-value jewellery and large amounts of cash not to keep them in the house Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald

“Anyone with information on these crimes, or who sees someone acting suspiciously, should contact police.

“I would urge anyone with high-value jewellery and large amounts of cash not to keep them in the house, and to take the relevant security measures.

“If you have to store it in your house, store it securely and out of sight, such as in an anchored safe.

“Anyone with high-value items should take photos of them, as this can assist police with identifying the pieces, should they be recovered.”

It comes after a series of incidents were reported in the Broughty Ferry area at the weekend, with a series of homes and businesses targeted.