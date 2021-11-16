Dundee ‘garden tax’: Cost of brown bin permit set to rise By James Simpson November 16 2021, 11.37am Updated: November 16 2021, 6.01pm The cost of getting brown bins collected looks set to rise. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee council housing: 8 key questions over £4.4m roof blunder How Dundee residents could get up to £150 for their fuel bills this winter Perth and Kinross Council apologises after residents left in the dark over red-tagged recycling bins EXCLUSIVE: ‘Gross error’ by Dundee City Council could see taxpayers foot enormous £4.4 million bill