Dundee council leader promises full investigation into £4.4m roofing error By Lindsey Hamilton November 16 2021, 5.38pm Updated: November 16 2021, 9.12pm John Alexander says there will be a full investigation into the error. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Four-year wrangle: ScottishPower finally scraps Fife charity’s ‘debt’ after The Courier steps in Cops called on Perth bigot who used N-word during videocall with friends Derek McInnes: The last St Johnstone team to face Celtic in a semi-final had ‘swagger’ but this one has medals to back that up JENNY HJUL: SNP running out of culprits for mess it has made and may decide Nicola Sturgeon’s day is done