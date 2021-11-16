In-person graduations return to Dundee this week – here’s how we’ll cover them

In-person graduations are coming back to Dundee for the first time in two years this week – and we will do all we can to keep you informed.

The ceremonies, which were previously a staple of life in Dundee, have been absent from the city since late 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, they are finally set to make a return this Thursday and Friday, with Dundee University students ready to celebrate on the steps of the iconic Caird Hall once more.

Our graduation coverage

Our coverage will begin with a Facebook Live broadcast from City Square on Thursday, where we will be speaking to graduates and their families on their big day.

We will bring you picture galleries featuring people who are attending the three ceremonies throughout Thursday and Friday.

And, as always, there will be comprehensive coverage of the graduations in the following days’ print editions of The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Dave Lord, editor of the Evening Telegraph, said: “The graduation ceremonies in Dundee are one of the highlights of the year, as thousands of people descend on City Square and create a real buzz throughout the city centre.

“It’s fantastic to see the return of the in-person events and I’m sure it will be a special occasion for everyone involved.

“We can’t wait to see the smiling faces of people who have worked so hard throughout the year and we’re sure our coverage will reflect the joy felt by many of them.”

Students ‘deserve great credit’

Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee University, said: “Our graduating students have completed their studies in the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and they deserve great credit for all they have achieved.

“Graduation is a time of great pride for students and their families and I am thrilled that we are once more able to host physical ceremonies where we can all share in their joy as we celebrate their achievements.

“On a personal note, this will be a special occasion for me as it my first opportunity to attend an in-person graduation since I came here.

“I am very excited about having the opportunity to meet with graduands and their families and to congratulate them on all they have achieved.

“We have not forgotten about our alumni who graduated in summer 2020, winter 2020 and summer 2021, and we sincerely hope to welcome them back to Dundee for the physical graduation they missed out on as soon as possible.”