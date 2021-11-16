Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In-person graduations return to Dundee this week – here’s how we’ll cover them

By Matteo Bell
November 16 2021, 1.37pm
Graduates in 2019
In-person graduations are coming back to Dundee for the first time in two years this week – and we will do all we can to keep you informed.

The ceremonies, which were previously a staple of life in Dundee, have been absent from the city since late 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, they are finally set to make a return this Thursday and Friday, with Dundee University students ready to celebrate on the steps of the iconic Caird Hall once more.

Our graduation coverage

Our coverage will begin with a Facebook Live broadcast from City Square on Thursday, where we will be speaking to graduates and their families on their big day.

We will bring you picture galleries featuring people who are attending the three ceremonies throughout Thursday and Friday.

And, as always, there will be comprehensive coverage of the graduations in the following days’ print editions of The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

The last in-person graduation was in 2019.

Dave Lord, editor of the Evening Telegraph, said: “The graduation ceremonies in Dundee are one of the highlights of the year, as thousands of people descend on City Square and create a real buzz throughout the city centre.

“It’s fantastic to see the return of the in-person events and I’m sure it will be a special occasion for everyone involved.

“We can’t wait to see the smiling faces of people who have worked so hard throughout the year and we’re sure our coverage will reflect the joy felt by many of them.”

Students ‘deserve great credit’

Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee University, said: “Our graduating students have completed their studies in the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and they deserve great credit for all they have achieved.

“Graduation is a time of great pride for students and their families and I am thrilled that we are once more able to host physical ceremonies where we can all share in their joy as we celebrate their achievements.

Professor Iain Gillespie.

“On a personal note, this will be a special occasion for me as it my first opportunity to attend an in-person graduation since I came here.

“I am very excited about having the opportunity to meet with graduands and their families and to congratulate them on all they have achieved.

“We have not forgotten about our alumni who graduated in summer 2020, winter 2020 and summer 2021, and we sincerely hope to welcome them back to Dundee for the physical graduation they missed out on as soon as possible.”

