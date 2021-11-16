Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: V&A transformed into race track to showcase Dundee digital skills

By Katy Scott
November 16 2021, 5.53pm
dundee digital race
Dundee University students Andres Alvarez and Alina Litter holding their car, and Meg Brough from the city council.

The V&A was transformed into a race track on Tuesday afternoon to help young people in Dundee develop their digital skills.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) converted the design museum into a race track for one day only to host the Deep Racer challenge.

The interactive digital event encouraged young people to showcase the skills needed for a career in the technology sector.

Teams of students from Abertay and Dundee universities and Dundee & Angus College took part in the racing challenge.

Mini cars soared around the museum race track in a championship designed to test the teams.

Each group programmed their vehicle to drive correctly and speedily using artificial intelligence.

The event also featured as part of Dundee Digital Fortnight, which offers a variety of tech events across the city.

Helping locals learn digital skills

Organisers hope the Dundee Digital Fortnight will inspire the future workforce to elevate the local tech industry.

AWS is also staging two other activities in Dundee as part of the events roster.

They will be launching their reskilling programme, AWS re/Start, with a reception for local tech employers.

The free programme will equip locals with the skills needed to gain jobs with local tech companies.

dundee digital race
The competitors coded their vehicles to ensure they crossed the finish line first.

Another event, called Get IT, will also challenge gender stereotyping and encourage girls aged 12-13 to consider a career in tech.

Cecile Bonnet, Get IT Programme Leader, said: “We’re really looking forward to launching AWS Get IT in Dundee, and working with schools and young people in the city.

“The programme is designed to inspire young people, and girls especially, to become tomorrow’s tech innovators and leaders.”

dundee digital race
The teams honed their digital skills throughout the event.

Ken Harley, head of education, UK & Ireland, AWS said: “We’re excited to bring AWS DeepRacer to Dundee.

“It’s an opportunity for students from any discipline to see machine learning brought to life.

‘Compete for glory’

“Racers use reinforcement learning, an advanced machine learning technique, to learn the basics of machine learning, deploy their model onto the AWS DeepRacer car, and compete for glory.

“Tech is an exciting sector to work in, and at AWS we want to inspire everyone to get involved.”

winning teams
The winning teams.

Mark Flynn, convener of city development at Dundee City Council, said: “These events organised by Amazon Web Services are sure to inspire young people to make choices and develop skills to help them pursue a career in our vibrant technology sector.

“We want as many of them as possible to play a part in Dundee’s digital future, so it is vital the partners can encourage them into appropriate training pathways to prepare them for the opportunities that lie ahead.

The fortnight ends on November 21 and also coincides with the Esports Scotland event at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

