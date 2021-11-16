VIDEO: V&A transformed into race track to showcase Dundee digital skills

An error occurred. Please try again.

The V&A was transformed into a race track on Tuesday afternoon to help young people in Dundee develop their digital skills.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) converted the design museum into a race track for one day only to host the Deep Racer challenge.

The interactive digital event encouraged young people to showcase the skills needed for a career in the technology sector.

Teams of students from Abertay and Dundee universities and Dundee & Angus College took part in the racing challenge.

Mini cars soared around the museum race track in a championship designed to test the teams.

Each group programmed their vehicle to drive correctly and speedily using artificial intelligence.

The event also featured as part of Dundee Digital Fortnight, which offers a variety of tech events across the city.

Helping locals learn digital skills

Organisers hope the Dundee Digital Fortnight will inspire the future workforce to elevate the local tech industry.

AWS is also staging two other activities in Dundee as part of the events roster.

They will be launching their reskilling programme, AWS re/Start, with a reception for local tech employers.

The free programme will equip locals with the skills needed to gain jobs with local tech companies.

Another event, called Get IT, will also challenge gender stereotyping and encourage girls aged 12-13 to consider a career in tech.

Cecile Bonnet, Get IT Programme Leader, said: “We’re really looking forward to launching AWS Get IT in Dundee, and working with schools and young people in the city.

“The programme is designed to inspire young people, and girls especially, to become tomorrow’s tech innovators and leaders.”

Ken Harley, head of education, UK & Ireland, AWS said: “We’re excited to bring AWS DeepRacer to Dundee.

“It’s an opportunity for students from any discipline to see machine learning brought to life.

‘Compete for glory’

“Racers use reinforcement learning, an advanced machine learning technique, to learn the basics of machine learning, deploy their model onto the AWS DeepRacer car, and compete for glory.

“Tech is an exciting sector to work in, and at AWS we want to inspire everyone to get involved.”

Mark Flynn, convener of city development at Dundee City Council, said: “These events organised by Amazon Web Services are sure to inspire young people to make choices and develop skills to help them pursue a career in our vibrant technology sector.

“We want as many of them as possible to play a part in Dundee’s digital future, so it is vital the partners can encourage them into appropriate training pathways to prepare them for the opportunities that lie ahead.

The fortnight ends on November 21 and also coincides with the Esports Scotland event at Dundee Contemporary Arts.